iPhone 16 Pro Max could have this display advantage over Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Slim bezels mean more display and bragging rights
Not only could the iPhone 16 Pro Max get an increase in screen size, it could see an increase in how much of that will actually be usable.
Leaker Ice Universe has posted what appears to be an annotated CAD drawing of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with measurements showing the phone will have bezels of just 1.15mm all around the display.
As the ancient Greek god in charge of bezel, I would definitely buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max . I can’t refuse it. pic.twitter.com/QBhqIh0UE9August 20, 2024
These would be 30% smaller than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 1.71mm bezels, and the iPhone 16 Pro is said to be almost as thin at 1.2mm.
This could be one of several ways the iPhone 16 series' top model can stand out among other recent premium smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's approximately 1.5mm bezels have the iPhone 15 Pro Max beat, but won't match this year's updated Pro iPhones according to the leaked figures. Then there's the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which hasn't had accurate measurements taken or leaked yet, but looks to have thicker screen borders than the S24 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Bezels aren't the be-all-and-end-all of display tech, even if Apple's suppliers are supposedly using some ground-breaking Border Reduction Structure process to make it happen. But it'll be a luxurious touch to these premium iPhones that'll help justify the price of upgrading, on top of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max having larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens respectively, and other rumored additions like a Capture button, a chipset with upgraded AI capabilities and a larger battery.
We hope to see all of this confirmed at the expected Apple event next month, and be introduced to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at the same time. We're also expecting to see the AirPods 4 and Apple Watch 10 debut at this event too, making for a jam-packed schedule if all the rumors turn out to be accurate.
