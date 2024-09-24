iOS 18 — 3 hidden features that will make your life easier

A recent report has revealed three lesser-known improvements added to iOS 18.

Apple released iOS 18 to the general public earlier this week with a host of new features for users. However, some of the newest options have slipped under the radar for many users. A recent report from 9to5 Mac has revealed some of these new features, all of which improve how we'll use some of the best apps on iPhone, including Apple Wallet and FaceTime.

According to the report, Apple has given the Wallet app a new means to prevent fraud. When you want to add a new ID to the Wallet, the phone will ask to take a Live Photo, as well as any other checks to make sure it is your ID. This is a major security upgrade and will help to reduce the chance of fraud. It will certainly be a relief to drivers in California who are now able to add their driver's licenses to their iPhones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Speaking of driving, it appears that Apple has also improved how Siri sounds in vehicles, especially if they don't have CarPlay. When an iPhone with iOS 18 uses Bluetooth to connect to a vehicle users can select a new option, called Respond Over Media Source, which improves the audio output. Finally, FaceTime will now use more data in good network conditions to improve video call quality, even when running in low data mode.

These are a few of the new features coming for iOS 18, but there are a lot of other bonuses coming to iPhones that can run the upgrade. These include a wealth of new customization options for the home screen and Control Center, as well as several improvements to Siri and the Photos App. However, the biggest upgrade will be Apple Intelligence, which will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and all four new iPhone 16 models.

These changes are by no means massive, but they're all quality-of-life improvements that aim to improve the overall experience. While it is easy to lose track of all the changes we have compiled a list of the the best new features for iOS 18 to help.

