Apple releases urgent security update for iPhone 16 — get it right now

Today, Apple released a new update specifically for all four models of the new iPhone 16 lineup including the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The update was spotted by Forbes and appears to only be necessary for iPhone 16 models. Older iPhones do not require the update.

The update is so small that it doesn't even have a new release number in iOS 18. In the notes, Apple says, “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.”

However, they don't specify what the security updates are specifically fixing. That said, with iPhone 16 devices just getting into people's hands, the company is known to hold back on releasing information like that until the updates are widely installed. If Apple were to describe the issues before they got fixed, it could leave iPhone owners vulnerable.

Apple does provide notes about their security releases on their support website.

If you have an iPhone 16, be sure to update as soon as possible. Beyond that, last week, Apple released a new update for every iPhone that can run iOS 18 which fixes 33 security vulnerabilities. Many of them also affect core components of the best iPhones from Bluetooth to Control Center; if exploited, they could be used to gain unauthorized access to the data stored on your iPhone or even to completely take over vulnerable devices.

Two of the flaws directly affected connectivity. As for Bluetooth, another flaw (tracked as CVE-2024-44124) could be exploited to allow a malicious Bluetooth input device — like one of the best wireless keyboards — to bypass pairing requirements.

If you’re using one of the best iPhone VPN services, a kernel flaw (tracked as CVE-2024-44165) could lead to network traffic leaking outside of a VPN tunnel which defeats the point of using a VPN in the first place to protect your online privacy.

If you haven't loaded that update, you can out more from Apple's security notes.

To protect your iPhone and your data, it's best you install these updates as soon as possible.

