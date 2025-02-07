iPhone SE 4 could launch next week — but don’t expect an Apple event

There’s been a lot of talk about the iPhone SE 4 in recent weeks, as the expected launch window draws closer, but it turns out we may not have to wait very long for the phone. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple may be gearing up to announce the phone as soon as next week — just don’t expect a traditional Apple event.

According to sources speaking to Gurman, Apple will likely forgo the big flashy launch event in favor of quietly revealing the iPhone SE 4 on its website. Or as quiet as the launch of a new iPhone can hope to be, even if it is a mid-range SE model. Gurman expects that the phone will then go on sale later this month.

Gurman also points out that all the signs of an iPhone refresh seem to be happening. Stock for the iPhone SE 2022 has started to “dry up”, as he puts it, with Apple retail workers noting that the SE inventory has declined so much that some configurations are completely unavailable — and customers have been turned away.

That might be a good thing for those customers, though. We don’t know how much the iPhone SE 4 will cost, exactly, but I know I’d hate to buy myself a 3-year old phone right before the upgraded model arrives. Unless I got a particularly impressive deal, like Walmart’s $149 iPhone SE 3, but you don’t see discounts like that at the Apple Store.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: was $429 now $149 at Walmart The iPhone SE 4 may be coming very soon, but Walmart has an unbeatable price on its predecessor. So if you need an iPhone for as little money as possible, this is a deal you can't beat. Just remember that it's locked to Straight Talk.

Gurman’s also been told that stockpiles of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have also been running low. Considering how many design and hardware features iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be taking from iPhone 14, it’s probably worth waiting to see which one has more to offer. The fact iPhone SE 4 could come running Apple Intelligence may give it an extra edge over the 2022 iPhone flagship.

The biggest changes rumored to be coming to the iPhone SE 4 include a complete design refresh — including the first fullscreen display in the SE lineup. Face ID is also expected to come along, along with the display notch, and rumors indicate that it may come running on an A18 chipset with at least 8GB of RAM. Naturally there should be a USB-C port as well, putting one further nail into the Lightning port’s coffin.

Hopefully we’ll be finding out all the details very soon, but until then you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone SE 4 hub.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors