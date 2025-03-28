The foldable iPhone is coming into focus — here's the latest details

The foldable iPhone from Apple is likely to launch next year, and it may come with a customized display ratio of 4:3, which is similar to the screen ratio on the iPad.

The latest leak comes from regular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

It's not exactly a surprise since most foldable phones have a different aspect ratio compared to some of the best phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

However, Apple may use the 4:3 ratio because it will resemble the iPad.

The purpose is to make the internal and external screens consistent and the software ecosystem comparable to the iPad. Digital Chat Station

The first foldable iPhone will be able to slot in with compatible software immediately, thanks to its similarities to Apple's tablets. It should work well with the existing iPad UI, which differs from the mainline iPhones.

DCS doesn't elaborate on this, but it makes us wonder if the foldable iPhone will run on iPadOS, which is based on iOS, or if it will run on a slightly more custom iPadOS/iOS platform.

It should make optimizing apps and the interface easier for Apple's software engineers.

Apple has seemingly been abundantly cautious about its version of a foldable phone, perhaps overly so. So, making the software relatively seamless internally and for iPhone owners makes sense as the company tries to perfect a form factor it hasn't done yet.

Liquid metal hinge

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another leak from Weibo tipster Instant Digital (probably different from DCS) recently said they will feature a unique liquid metal hinge.

The hinge is supposedly going to be made from "amorphous alloy (metallic glass)" that should provide "better resistance to bending, deformation, and dents."

Apple is reportedly determined to “eliminate the crease at all costs, regardless of price,” though that might currently be impossible, with a liquid metal hinge or no.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In February, DCS claimed that the foldable iPhone will have interior and cover display dimensions of 7.74 and 5.49 inches, respectively. That's slightly smaller than the iPad Mini 7 and its 8.3-inch display, and sort of brings back the dream of the iPhone Mini with its "tiny" cover screen.

As mentioned at the top, the rumor mill has settled in September 2026 as the likely launch for the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 series.

