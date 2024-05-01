Bright red iPhone 15 refresh teased — what we know

Apple has released a (PRODUCT)RED colorway for every iPhone generation since the iPhone XR was released in 2018. Before that, it had red versions of the iPod Touch and Mac Pro.

It was a bit surprising that the iPhone 15 launched without PRODUCT(RED) as one of the available colors. Instead, it launched in six colors: blue, pink, yellow, green and black.

Noticed by iMore, it appears that a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 15 is on the way after all. The (RED) X account posted an image of what looks like an iPhone 15 over some donuts. It’s a very red device.

For those who may not know, the (PRODUCT)RED color is a team-up between corporations and the Bono & Bobby Shriver founded (RED) to fight AIDS and HIV. Starting in 2006, the companies teamed up with (RED) to produce supremely bright red versions of popular devices like the iPhone or Beats headphones.

Have an Apple before your donut pic.twitter.com/dPJlBy9KHdApril 30, 2024

Apple claims to have donated over $250 million to the cause since 2006. Currently, Apple sells iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 9, iPhone cases, and Beats Solo3 headphones in red. A portion of sales of these specific products goes to the (RED) campaign, which transfers the money to the Global Fund. The Global Fund focuses on ending HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Apple has not responded or confirmed if this is true. The (RED) post doesn’t really hint at the phone's arrival, either. It just says, “Have an Apple with your donut.”

Apple has previously done mid-year revamps with the iPhone. Last year, the iPhone 14 got a new yellow colorway. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 also received mid-year refreshes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As attention turns toward the iPhone 16, it is interesting that there have been no leaks indicating that it will have the red colorway. Currently, the only known colors for the iPhone 16 are black, pink, blue, yellow, green and two new colors, white and purple.

On May 7, Apple is holding an event that many expect to be focused on new iPads. Dropping a new red iPhone would be a nice little bonus to that event.

More from Tom's Guide