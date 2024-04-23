Apple announces ‘Let Loose’ event for May 7 — get ready for new iPad Pro OLED and iPad Air

Apple just sent out events for its next big event, which is being called "Let Loose." The company is expected to announce brand new iPad models, including a new iPad Pro OLED and iPad Air. There could be more, but we expect the two new high-end iPad models to take the lead.

The event, which will take place on May 7th at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, will focus heavily on Apple's beloved tablets. The company's top-of-the-line iPad Pro is expected to lead the charge with the device getting an OLED display and a slight size increase to 13 inches for the bigger model. It's also expected to get the horizontal repositioning of its front-facing camera. As is always the case with Apple events, you can watch it live on Apple.com and the company's YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPad Air is also expected to get a major refresh, as well. The rumors suggest we could see a larger 12.9-inch size in addition to the existing 11-inch model. Reports from Bloomberg suggest iPad Air inventory in stores is dwindling rapidly, which suggests the company isn't shipping as many to prepare for the launch of a new model.

The iPad Pro will likely feature Apple's new M3 chip for increased performance and graphics power, but it's not clear whether the new iPad Airs will get Apple's M3 chip or the M2 chip. Our money is on the former, given that Apple is already working on M4 chips for upcoming MacBooks.

The iPad Airs will also reportedly feature upgraded displays, moving from traditional LCD panels to miniLED screens for better color performance and likely increased brightness.

Finally, Apple could announce a refreshed Apple Pencil model, though we haven't heard much about what the company will do to the stylus. There are also reports of a redesigned Magic Keyboard made with aluminum and featuring a slightly larger trackpad, increasing the accessory's overall usability. Still, time will tell if these accessories launch at the May 7 event.

We don't expect any other major hardware announcements at the event, as this is the time of year Apple typically focuses on its tablets rather than Macs or iPhones. Still, we won't have to wait long to find out, as the event is right around the corner.

