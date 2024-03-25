Apple's magical ‘Presto' can update your new iPhone’s software in store without even opening the box — here’s how

By Tom Pritchard
published

Your next iPhone may not need to update when you set it up

Apple iPhone 15 held in the hand.
(Image credit: Future)

When you buy one of the best iPhones, the last thing you want to have to do is wait for it to update to the latest version of iOS. Thankfully, Apple is said to be rolling out a system to make this first world problem a thing of the past, using something called “Presto within Apple."

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Presto is a pad that can wirelessly update an iPhone’s software without taking it out of the box. Gurman claims that the pad looks like a “metal cubby for shoes” and can even power up the boxed iPhone using MagSafe and other wireless charging technology.

Presto can power on the iPhone without opening up the original packaging, install an update onto the phone, then prompt the phone to switch off again.

The idea is that the Presto can power on the iPhone without opening up the original packaging, install an update onto the phone, then prompt the phone to switch off again. Apparently this can be done in Apple’s inventory rooms before the phone is sold.

This means when you purchase a phone from Apple, you should be able to set everything up with the latest major version of iOS. That can save you the hassle of having to wait for lengthy updates to install during the setup process.

iPhone 15 lineup in Apple Store

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first news of this system appeared back in October, with evidence later being found in the code for iOS 17.2. Now Gurman claims that Apple is already starting to test the system at select Apple stores across the U.S. It’s hoped that Apple will be rolling out more widely from next month, and available in all U.S. Apple stores by “early summer”.

In the grand scheme of things this is a pretty small change, and most people probably won’t even notice that it’s happened. But considering the alternative is potentially having to wait for a big iOS update to install, this is welcome progress.

So the next time you buy a new iPhone, it will be nice to know that you're not going to have to sit and wait a long time for updates to install before you’re able to use your shiny new phone.

