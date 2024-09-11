Apple's FineWoven cases just became collector's items — here's why

Apple's FineWoven appears to have finally met its end. Apple seems not to be releasing new FineWoven cases for the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Watch Series 10. The iPhone 15 versions have disappeared from the Apple store as well.

The cases were made of 68% post-recycled material and were supposed to replace Apple's leather cases. After using the case for a week of normal wear and tear, we wrote that you could already see scratches and scrapes in them. They would also quickly pick up dirt and lint, making the cases look dingy. Imagine a well-worn suede couch, if you will.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple and other tech companies should be encouraged to create more environmentally friendly products, but FineWoven needed more time in the lab.

The cases were so controversial that Amazon added a warning saying it was a frequently returned item and encouraging people to check reviews before buying. They even encouraged Amazon customers to consider other options.

The FineWoven was never going to make our list of best iPhone cases, mainly because Apple's first-party cases are far too expensive for what they offer. A case that deteriorates within a week of purchase adds another strike to the list.

As of this writing, only an iPhone wallet with MagSafe sells for $59 is still available. They also still offer the $35 AirTag key ring.

Perhaps this outcome isn't that much of a surprise since it was rumored that Apple would discontinue the controversial cases before the September 9 Glowtime event that introduced the new iPhone 16 lineup.

