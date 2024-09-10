PS5 Pro reveal LIVE — the latest news from Sony's 'Technical Presentation' PlayStation event
Time to see the tech powering the PS5 Pro
Today, Sony is hosting a technical presentation that we believe will be our first glimpse of the PS5 Pro. Kicking off at 11am ET/8am PT/4pm BST, PS5's Lead Architect Mark Cerny will give a 9-minute talk about "innovations in gaming technology."
If the huge iPhone 16 "Glowtime" event wasn't enough, well Sony's got your back. And while we don't necessarily anticipate a full-blown reveal of the PS5 Pro and games for it (our prediction is a State of Play later this month could be announced), we will at least get a look at the power inside the system.
This could include PlayStation's version of the frame gen tech you see with the likes of Nvidia's DLSS — an AI-driven operation that would seriously boost frame rates. Whatever will be announced, you best believe we're covering it live.
Watch the PS5 Pro event live
Time to see the PS5 Pro?
Welcome to the live blog. After nearly four years of the stellar PS5, it's time to go pro real soon! But the real question being answered today is simple: what will be the tech powering this pro experience?
We don't anticipate a huge reveal of the box and games. Instead, just like what Cerny did on the run up to PS5, Sony will talk about what hardware and software will be running under the hood to make this stuff happen!
While that's happening, you best believe we'll be breaking down the technical jargon and letting you know what it means for you.
