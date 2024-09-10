PS5 Pro reveal LIVE — the latest news from Sony's 'Technical Presentation' PlayStation event

Today, Sony is hosting a technical presentation that we believe will be our first glimpse of the PS5 Pro. Kicking off at 11am ET/8am PT/4pm BST, PS5's Lead Architect Mark Cerny will give a 9-minute talk about "innovations in gaming technology."

If the huge iPhone 16 "Glowtime" event wasn't enough, well Sony's got your back. And while we don't necessarily anticipate a full-blown reveal of the PS5 Pro and games for it (our prediction is a State of Play later this month could be announced), we will at least get a look at the power inside the system.

This could include PlayStation's version of the frame gen tech you see with the likes of Nvidia's DLSS — an AI-driven operation that would seriously boost frame rates. Whatever will be announced, you best believe we're covering it live.

Watch the PS5 Pro event live