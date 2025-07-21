Apple reportedly begins work on iOS 27 — and it's built for the iPhone Fold

Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, which is hardly a secret given the never-ending stream of leaks about what Apple could offer with the iPhone Fold. We also know that there will be another version of iOS after iOS 26, presumably called iOS 27.

Now, a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that iOS 27 will heavily focus on features specifically targeting the foldable screen and interface demands it requires.

iOS 27 — all about that Fold

"Apple will prioritize software features tailored specifically to this new form factor," said Gurman in a report. This makes sense — the last thing Apple would want to do is release a foldable iPhone that runs the same iOS as the regular phone.

Buyers are going to spend somewhere in the $2,000 range (based on the price of existing foldable phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and iPhone Fold price rumors), so they're going to want a different experience from an iPhone 18 (which will likely be coming out around the same time as iOS 27).

Perhaps Apple can borrow some features from the latest version of iPadOS to take advantage of the larger screen. Of course, the iPad doesn't fold down the middle, so adjustments would need to be made, but it could set Apple on the right path if it borrows from its existing touch-based, large-screen interface.

Foldables for China?

Interestingly, Bloomberg's Gurman claims that Apple is embracing foldable phones in an attempt to break further into the Chinese market.

"The format has become especially popular in China — a market where the company is eager for a turnaround. Local brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei and Vivo have all launched foldables, and consumers in the region have shown a particular preference for the book-style form factor (the one Apple is pursuing) over the emerging flip-phone-style design," reads the report.

A well-made foldable with a nicely designed interface (which Apple typically offers) could help the company get a stronger foothold in the Chinese market.

