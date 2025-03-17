Are you sitting down? Here’s what the foldable iPhone could cost

Another analyst thinks the price will top $2,000

Foldable iPhone concept image
(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone / YouTube)

The rumor mill seems to have settled on Apple launching a foldable iPhone as soon as next year. And if a new pricing rumor is anything to go by, you're going to want to use that time saving up for that device.

Analyst Tim Long of the British bank Barclays estimates that a foldable iPhone might cost around $2,300, according to a research note seen by Mac Rumors. Presumably, like other iPhones it would have different storage capacities that could introduce higher prices the more storage you get.

That price would eclipse what Samsung charges for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which starts at $1,899. It would also be double the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, currently the most expensive phone Apple sells.

Long made his pricing prediction after a trip to Asia where he spoke to hardware makers. He seems to think companies up and down the supply chain are settling in for 2026 or 2027 launch. Long also forecasts that Apple will sell a limited quantity of its foldable thanks to the high price.

iPhone Flip pricing rumors

Renders from 4RMD of a rumored iPhone 15 Flip

(Image credit: 4RMD)

Just last week, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted a similar price for Apple's eventual foldable. Kuo's prediction was a bit less precise but he floated a ballpark figure between $2,000 and $2,500.

Kuo claimed that the price won't be off-putting and that Apple fans will see the phone as a "must-have device."

He also said it will be a "true AI-driven phone" with the internal screen enabling things like travel planning with a Siri while also looking at a map or itinerary.

A few specs revealed

iPhone flip potential render

(Image credit: Macrumors)

Kuo's confidence may not be unfounded as the first foldable might feature a near creaseless display, something foldable makers have struggled for as long as foldables have been produced.

Kuo also predicted a 5.5-inch cover display that opens up to a larger 7.8-inch internal screen, or a skosh smaller than the 8.3-inch than the iPad Mini 7.

The foldable is expected to measure between 9 and 9.5mm when closed, a bit thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro. Of course, when opened up it should sit between 4.5mm and 4.8mm or about the same as thickness as the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

That thinness may mean a lack of built-in Face ID, and the return of Touch ID.

iPhone Fold: Release window

iPhone Fold concept video

(Image credit: Svyatoslav Alexandrov/YouTube)

As mentioned, the foldable iPhone has been predicted by multiple analysts and various phone leakers to launch in 2026, though some rumors have pointed to a potential early 2027 release.

If it launches in 2026, we might see the iPhone Flip — or whatever the phone is called — come out with the iPhone 18 series. Then again, as a brand new product, Apple could also wind up debuting the phone at a separate event from its usual fall iPhone launch.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

