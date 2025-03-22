Foldable iPhone report just revealed key details — here's what we know

At some point, Apple will release a foldable iPhone. Whether the company calls it the iPhone Flip or something else remains to be seen, but we're sure it's coming based on the vast number of rumors.

A new rumor has emerged from yeux1122 on the Naver blog. The leaker, which has a fairly reliable track record for Apple's component strategy, said Apple is focusing heavily on battery life for its folding iPhone even though the device will be much thinner than other folding phones on the market.

Apple is rumored to refine the display driver IC (DDI), which converts digital signals from the processor into analog signals required to control the display's pixels. Doing so will allow Apple to offer a phone with a thinner overall design and improve efficiency and battery life.

Another benefit of a thinner panel assembly is lower heat output, making running graphically intense games on the iPhone Flip (or whatever it's called) more enjoyable.

(Image credit: #iOS Beta News/YouTube)

Many rumors suggest the phone will have a 7.8-inch primary display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover display when folded.

The latest rumors from analysts Ming-Chi Kuo say the foldable iPhone will use a book-style design like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 rather than the vertical clamshell form factor of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6. This, of course, makes us question the validity of rumors that the phone will be called the iPhone Flip, as that name implies the vertical clamshell look.

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

Apple seems locked in on thinning out its next batch of phones, especially as rumors of the iPhone 17 Air continue to surface.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Apple can offer the same features in a foldable as its competition in a thinner form factor with better battery life, it could give the firm a considerable leg up on the already established foldable phone makers.