Foldable iPhone report just revealed key details — here's what we know

Battery life is key for the foldable iPhone

Rendered images of rumored foldable iPhone.
(Image credit: Apple Insider)

At some point, Apple will release a foldable iPhone. Whether the company calls it the iPhone Flip or something else remains to be seen, but we're sure it's coming based on the vast number of rumors.

A new rumor has emerged from yeux1122 on the Naver blog. The leaker, which has a fairly reliable track record for Apple's component strategy, said Apple is focusing heavily on battery life for its folding iPhone even though the device will be much thinner than other folding phones on the market.

Apple is rumored to refine the display driver IC (DDI), which converts digital signals from the processor into analog signals required to control the display's pixels. Doing so will allow Apple to offer a phone with a thinner overall design and improve efficiency and battery life.

Another benefit of a thinner panel assembly is lower heat output, making running graphically intense games on the iPhone Flip (or whatever it's called) more enjoyable.

iPhone Flip foldable iPhone

(Image credit: #iOS Beta News/YouTube)

Many rumors suggest the phone will have a 7.8-inch primary display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover display when folded.

The latest rumors from analysts Ming-Chi Kuo say the foldable iPhone will use a book-style design like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 rather than the vertical clamshell form factor of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6. This, of course, makes us question the validity of rumors that the phone will be called the iPhone Flip, as that name implies the vertical clamshell look.

A folding iPhone concept

(Image credit: DMJ4D)

Apple seems locked in on thinning out its next batch of phones, especially as rumors of the iPhone 17 Air continue to surface.

If Apple can offer the same features in a foldable as its competition in a thinner form factor with better battery life, it could give the firm a considerable leg up on the already established foldable phone makers.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

