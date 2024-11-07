Google Pixel phones are finally getting battery charging limit options — what this means for you

Google has started rolling out the promised charging limit feature for Pixel Phones, making it much easier to keep your battery healthy.

Keeping a phone running for long periods of time can be tricky, but one of the best ways to protect your device is to keep your battery healthy. This is less about making sure it eats its vegetables and more about maintaining the amount of charge the phone can hold over time. One of the best ways to accomplish this is to avoid leaving your phone at 100% for extended periods, but this can be tricky when you leave your phone on charge overnight.

Google announced a solution for Android 15, a battery charging limit that will keep your device at 80% charge. The feature was originally expected to be released in December with Android 15 QPR 1, but it seems it'll actually get here a little early. A recent post by Telegram user @SlimRock (via Android Authority) shared images of the feature working in the Android 15 November update for Pixel phones.

(Image credit: Telegram user @SlimRock)

The above image shows us how this feature will work, with the two options available. When selecting the battery menu you can select a new tab called charging optimisation. This sub-menu allows you to either choose to limit the charge to 80% or select adaptive charging. Both options have their uses, but giving users more options will help to keep phone batteries healthy.

This isn't the only change coming to Google phones, as it was recently announced that a major update was coming to Pixel screenshots. In an upcoming update, Google plans to overhaul the home page UI and add several new features to improve the user experience. Meanwhile, there are several indications that Android 16 might come sooner than expected, alongside several changes to how we use our devices.

It is important to make sure you get the most out of your device, and this addition is one that will help keep the best Android phones running for longer. As such, now is a great time to pick one up, especially with Black Friday phone deals on the horizon.

More from Tom's Guide