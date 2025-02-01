I shot over 200 photos with the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra — here’s the winner

After its official announcement at Galaxy Unpacked last month, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a long read ahead of itself, as it’ll no doubt face increasingly tough competition from other phones for the rest of the year. It’s clearly a best camera phone contender, which is why a 200-photo shootout between the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra is needed to see what improvements Samsung has made year-over-year.

In my previous 200 photos shootout with the Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra, the gains were marginal, with the S24 Ultra dispelling the so-called "downgrade" with its telephoto camera. Don't get me wrong, I fully expect the Galaxy S25 Ultra to win this camera shootout, as a newer phone should. But the question is to what degree?

For a refresher, I’ll quickly detail their camera setups, but you’ll notice how they’re very similar with exception to their ultrawide cameras. The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 12MP selfie. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 12MP front camera.

In typical fashion, I capture all of the photos in this Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra shootout with both phones on me under the same conditions. Later on, I look at the photos on a monitor for a proper side-by-side comparison to detail all of their differences.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Main camera

Frankly, I’m really bummed that there isn’t a more profound improvement with the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 200MP main camera over its predecessor. The only difference I can see in the shot of the tree in my backyard above is that there’s a tiny bit more contrast with the S25 Ultra’s shot. Details, sharpness, and colors look identical with the S24 Ultra’s shot, which delivers the same details around the branches and the homes in the background.

In the other images below, the differences between their main cameras are marginal at best. Neither one boasts the quality that clearly pulls one camera phone substantially ahead over the other.

Winner: Tie

Image 1 of 16 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultrawide

Both ultrawide cameras offer 120-degree field of views, and while the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets an upgrade to a 50MP sensor, the downscaled 12MP photos it produces look similar to the S24 Ultra. The only slight difference is the warmer color temperature of the S25 Ultra’s shot, which I can make out with the color of the sand. That’s not enough to say it’s necessarily better, since color preference can vary from person to person.

However, I would think that the upgraded camera would pull in more detail and sharpness with the Galaxy S25 Ultra shots, but I don’t see much of it in the wooden post and dunes. In the other ultrawide comparison shots I captured in the gallery below, I don’t see much difference between them.

Winner: Tie

Image 1 of 12 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Dynamic range

Now this one’s a shock because as I’ve seen in the performance above with their main cameras, I notice that the Galaxy S25 Ultra tends to have slightly more contrast in its images. But if I’m judging their dynamic range performance, I like how the Galaxy S24 Ultra boosts the shadowed areas in the shot above at the train station. If you look in the shadowed area with the tracks closer to the foreground, the details of the rocks in that area are a little bit more exposed.

This isn’t isolated to just those snapshots because in all of the photos, I can tell that the S24 Ultra boosts the shadows a bit to draw out the details that are hard to make out with the S25 Ultra. This could simply be attributed to the image processing, so the result could very well change with future software updates.

Winner: Galaxy S24 Ultra

Image 1 of 10 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Colors

There’s a ton of color in the images above with the flower arrangements, but after inspecting everything, it’s almost a deadlock in terms of the phones' color reproduction. The red flowers near the middle of the shot appear just a pinch more saturated with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but all the other colors look identical in tone.

I really like both, but the small difference in the red isn’t enough for me to say one is better than the other. I tried looking at all the other photos in the gallery below, and they all show that Samsung’s color science doesn’t have a dramatic change.

Winner: Tie

Image 1 of 10 Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra: Macro

Finally! Here’s where the Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a meaningful update that delivers results. Now that the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 50MP ultrawide camera (versus the 12MP one in the S24 Ultra), it captures a lot more fine detai in macro mode.

The photos of the wooden stake I captured above look really sharp throughout the photo, but zooming reveals the abundance of definition with the S25 Ultra’s shot. The wooden splinters are much more distinct, plus I can see how the shadowed areas get an exposure increase to make those details more visible.

Winner: Galaxy S25 Ultra