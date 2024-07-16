I review phones for a living — 10 best Prime Day deals on iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24, Pixel 8, and more

Every morning I scour the web for the best phone deals around because, frankly, I’m unlikely to ever buy a flagship phone unless there’s an irresistible deal attached to it. Now that Prime Day is here, there are excellent deals on all sorts of phones that cover the gamut.

The best Prime Day cheap phone deals cover all the names you’re likely to go after, like Samsung, Google, and Apple. However, there are still plenty of other phone brands that have generous deals that you might find impossible to ignore due to their savings.

I’ve reviewed all of the best phones that have come out in the last year, so you know these selections are worth going after because of their big discounts for Prime Day. And if that’s not enough, most of them are unlocked models — so you don’t have to worry about roadblocks on getting them to work with your wireless carrier.

Best Prime Day cell phone deals right now

Best Prime Day phone deals

iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,599 now $0.01 @ Amazon

The most expensive iPhone is usually the biggest one in the series with the most storage. Right now, however, you can snag the 1TB storage version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny. The phone's locked to Boost Infinite's service, but it's still worth trying out the MVNO for the savings.

Motorola Moto G 5G 2023: was $249 now $139 @ Amazon

Already a cheap phone to begin with, the Moto G 5G 2023 gets even cheaper for Prime Day. Even though it's an entry-level model, it still packs a sizable 6.5-inch display with a speedy 120Hz refresh date, dual cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

It's a year old at this point, but the Google Pixel 7a is still an excellent phone with good software support that'll last you longer than most other cheap phones. For Prime Day, the most compact sized Pixel can be snagged for under $300.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

When it comes to showing off the incredible power of AI, the Galaxy S24 hits it out of the park with the ability to turn any video clips into slow motion, acting as an interpreter for phone calls and using generative AI for text message responses.

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $332 @ Amazon

You no longer need to spend an arm and leg for a foldable phone because the Motorola Razr 2023 cost just as much as some of the best cheap phones around for Prime Day. With its versatile flip-phone style design, it'll make you feel like you're using the old-school Razr again.

Google Pixel 8: was $759 now $559 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 was the phone that really ushered us into the age of AI with its rich set of tools consisting of Magic Editor to manipulate your photos, Call Screen that uses Google Assistant to take phone calls for you, and its summarizing ability to condense long emails and web pages.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $639 @ Amazon

Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still a top contender for one of the best foldable phones around, partly due to how it gained a larger Cover Display. Paired with its dual cameras, taking photos and vlogs has never been easier because you can see yourself while using the better rear cameras.

Blackview BL9000 Pro: was $799 now $649 @ Amazon

One of the most feature rich phones, the Blackview BL9000 Pro is the ultimate rugged phone thanks to its tough design, built-in FLIR thermal camera, 120W wired charging, and a large 6.78-inch display. It even comes with a pair of wireless headphones, but make sure to clip the $160 coupon for the savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,919 now $1,159 @ Amazon

Usually you'd pay closer to $1,900 for it, but Prime Day is giving the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a generous 40% off savings, which is almost unheard of for a foldable phone with a ginormous 7.6-inch inner screen. It's like having a mini tablet on you at all times!