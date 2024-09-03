The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro’s strangest feature is finally coming to Europe
Finally, you'll be able to use that temperature sensor
One of the Google Pixel's strangest features is coming to Europe according to Google's own support docs.
While the Google Pixel series has introduced several features throughout its lifespan, one of the most unique is the Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Thermometer app, which allows users to measure temperatures. Initially, the feature was a bit underwhelming thanks to inaccurate readings and Google awaiting regulatory sign-off on using it for measuring human body temperatures. That support would eventually arrive with the July 2024 feature drop, but only for customers in the US alongside support for the feature in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google had otherwise been pretty quiet regarding any further support for the temperature sensor outside of the US. However, that appears to be changing according to changes made to the Thermometer support docs originally spotted by 9to5Google. However, it should be noted that the feature was not immediately available when they tried to test it, but it should be coming soon.
According to the document, body temperature measurements will be available in Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Sadly, only the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models can make use of the feature, as these are the only models with the required infrared sensor hardware. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL also come with Google's Tensor G4 chip and an upgraded suite of cameras compared to the Pixel 9. However, we do not currently know if the feature will be available in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Temperature sensors are not big sellers in phones, but Google bringing support to other countries is always promising, especially as phone makers can forget to bring over features or make customers wait for long periods.
For more info check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro review and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.
