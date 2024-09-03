Forget iPhone 16 Pro Max — a tri-fold smartphone is tipped to launch soon with a ginormous 10-inch display

News
By
published

Huawei will charge a lot for this behemoth

Huawei&#039;s tri-fold phone
(Image credit: jasonwill101 on X)

Rumors about the upcoming Huawei tri-folding smartphone are everywhere. The company finally decided to put the rumors to bed by revealing that it plans to show off the phone on Tuesday, September 10. Or rather, the company announced an event for September 9 at 2:30 a.m. ET and teased what looks like a Z-shape folding handset in the background.

Interestingly, Huawei appears unafraid to compete with Apple's iPhone 16 event and the massive wake of news that'll follow, as shared by GSMArena. Apple's event happens on September 9 at 1 p.m. ET, and the company is expected to announce the biggest iPhone to date with a 6.9-inch display. That screen will seem tiny compared to the rumored 10-inch tri-fold display rumored to be on Huawei's phone.

We don't know much about Huawei's upcoming phone outside of the design and its massive display. Details like the specs (they're rumored to be high-end), resolution of said display and other aspects remain unknown. 

We heard from industry analyst Ross Young that it will be the most expensive smartphone yet, perhaps making the iPhone 16 Pro Max feel cheap in comparison. Even the ridiculously expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold might seem affordable in comparison, though it'll be interesting to see just how costly the Huawei is.

We also don't know in what regions Huawei plans to launch this exciting phone. It could be contained to China, which would be disappointing for those in the U.S. and Europe looking to get their hands on the innovative device. Huawei still can't sell phones in the U.S., so the chances of getting it there are unlikely.

Another rumor suggests that Huawei's tri-fold phone can be used to run "PC-level applications," which would be a massive departure from the mobile apps we're typically locked into on phones. However, the leaks don't specify whether they mean mobile apps with PC-like interfaces or actual PC apps, so we'll have to wait until September 9 to learn more.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.