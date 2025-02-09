How to use Apple Invites to plan your next event — and it works on Android too

Apple’s new Invites app makes event planning easier by allowing you to create, customize, and share invitations directly from your iPhone or web browser. Whether you’re organizing a party, a work event, or a casual get-together, Apple Invites offers a seamless way to manage RSVPs and keep guests updated.

The app integrates with Apple’s ecosystem, letting you add collaborative playlists from Apple Music and shared photo albums from your Photos. You can even use Image Playground to create AI-generated invite designs.

Sending invitations is simple — share a public link or send one-time invites to specific contacts. Plus, if you need to update guests, you can send event reminders or notes directly through the app. Here’s how to use Apple Invites.

1. Open Apple Invites (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open the Apple Invites app on your iPhone (iOS 18 or later) or visit the iCloud website if you're on Android.

2. Create an event (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap Create an Event (or the "+" icon in the top right corner if you have existing invites).

3. Customize your invite (Image: © Tom's Guide) To customize your invitation, start by adding a background—choose from Apple’s preset designs, upload your own photo, or create an image using Image Playground. Next, title your event by tapping Event Title, entering a name, and selecting a font style. Set the date and time by choosing when your event starts and ends, then add a location by searching for a venue and assigning a custom name if needed. A cool thing about creating these invitations, is it pulls through information from the Weather app, so your guests can be even more prepared.

4. Enhance with Apple features (Image: © Tom's Guide ) You can enhance your invitation even more by creating a shared photo album, allowing guests to upload photos during and after the event. To do this, tap Create Album. There's also an option to let guests contribute songs before and during the event by tapping Add Playlist.

5. Preview and send your invite (Image: © Tom's Guide ) To see how your invite will appear, tap Preview in the top right corner. Then simply tap Next to start inviting your guests.

Now you know how to plan your next event with Apple Invites, why not check out some of our other useful guides. iPhone users might find how to enable cookies on iPhone and how to cancel subscriptions on your iPhone. And for those on Mac, you can customize your Mac pointer — here's how.