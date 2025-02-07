You can customize your Mac mouse pointer — here's how

Ever lost your cursor in a sea of browser tabs, or wished your pointer had a bit more personality? Whether you're using one of the best MacBooks, exploring essential MacOS tips or features to try, customizing your pointer is a fun way to personalize your experience. Your Mac's modest white arrow doesn't have to stay that way.

From making it easier to spot with a splash of color to sizing it up for better visibility, macOS offers several ways to customize your pointer. It's one of those hidden features that can make your daily computing both more functional and more fun.

In this guide, we'll show you how to tweak your Mac’s pointer to match your style and needs. Let’s dive into the simple steps to give your cursor a fresh new look.

1. Access settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open System Settings and click Accessibility.

2. Go to Display (Image: © Tom's Guide) in the sidebar. From there, select Display to find your pointer customization options.

3. Choose your colors (Image: © Tom's Guide) Make your pointer pop by selecting custom colors for both the outline and fill. Whether you want subtle sophistication or bold visibility, you can create the perfect combination.

4. Adjust the size (Image: © Tom's Guide ) This is particularly useful for larger displays or if you sometimes struggle to track your cursor's movement. Use the slider to make your pointer larger or smaller.

5. Enable the pointer location feature (Image: © Future) Turn on Shake mouse pointer to locate to make your pointer temporarily grow when you move it quickly —perfect for those moments when your cursor seems to vanish into thin air.

Quick tips...

Choose contrasting colors for better visibility

Test different sizes to find what works best for your display

Match your pointer colors to your desktop theme for a cohesive look

