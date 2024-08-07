What to expect from the Made by Google event — Pixel 9 phones, Pixel Watch 3 and more

The Made by Google event is almost upon us. You can watch the event on Tuesday, August 13, from Google's Mountain View, CA headquarters, starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

While the best way to find out what Google has planned is to tune in for the live stream, that won't stop us from speculating about what the company will announce. And fortunately, we won't have to struggle with guessing, thanks to the wealth of leaks about the upcoming Google gadgets, as most devices have already been fully shown off. Google's own videos have even confirmed

Here's a detailed rundown of everything we expect Google to announce at the Made by Google event. It should help prepare you for next week's Made by Google event and tip you off to any new products that might grab your interest.

Pixel 9 phones

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The Made by Google event's main event will likely center around new Pixel 9 phones. As usual, we expect Google to drop a base Pixel 9 and a Pixel 9 Pro. (Google has already released a teaser video that specifically mentions the Pixel 9 Pro.) The Pro is usually the larger of the two models, but this year Google is changing things up with a pair of Pixel 9 Pros — one will have the same-sized screen as the standard Pixel 9 while the other will debut as the Pixel 9 Pro XL with a 6.7- or 6.8-inch screen.

According to the rumors, all of the new Pixel phones should feature the Tensor G4 chipset, though some rumors have suggested that the power jump from the Tensor G3 to G4 will be underwhelming.

The camera bar will see some design tweaks this year, such as rounded edges that change the overall look and feel of the phones. The Pro models are expected to retain a triple camera system, while the base Pixel 9 should offer two cameras.

We don't think Google will try to reinvent the wheel with the Pixel 9 phones, but it should offer some intelligent upgrades that'll attract fans of Google phones. Will it be a day-one buy? That depends on your needs, but some people are considering waiting before jumping in.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Google)

As exciting as the main Pixel 9 phones are, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the follow-up to the Pixel Fold, is even more interesting. In an official video, Google teased us with the phone, so we're 100% certain we'll see it at the Google event.

Regarding specs and design, we expect the phone to come with a newer Tensor G4 chip like the other Pixel 9 phones.

The overall size may be the most enticing change to the Pixel 9 Fold. The latest rumors suggest it'll be thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which would be a huge selling point for Google.

Pixel Watch 3

(Image credit: OnLeaks/AndroidAuthority)

The biggest Pixel Watch 3 rumor suggests that Google will add a 45mm version, which is a big deal for those with larger wrists. It was always an odd choice for Google only to offer one size for its smartwatch, so it'll be a good move to expand the lineup with another option.

We're confident that Google will offer Wear OS 5 with the latest smartwatch, as models like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 already offer the newest version of that OS.

We haven't heard much about Google's next watch outside of those leaks. Thankfully, the event is right around the corner, so we won't have to wait too long to hear more.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: Living_Series8400 (via Reddit))

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case showed up on Denmark and South Korea certification sites, so we're confident that Google is reading them for release. The certification shows that Google is giving the Buds Pro 2 a 650mAh battery instead of the 620mAh one found on the previous model.

Google looks to have made several changes to the design, though it doesn't appear to be switching to the stemmed look like Samsung did. The company is rumored to offer the earbuds in four color options.

Android 15

(Image credit: Future)

Android 15 has been in beta since the spring, and it might be time for Google to release it to the masses. Typically, new Pixel phones debut with a new version of Android, so we can see Android 15's release date announced during the Made by Google event.

The event is designed to show off Google's new hardware, so Android 15 might get a quick mention. All that said, one report suggest that Google will start the Pixel 9 phones with Android 14, though with Google now providing seven years of software updates for its flagship phones, that delay shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience.

AI, AI and more AI

(Image credit: Google)

These days, you can't have a tech event without tons of AI. Google will almost certainly show off Gemini features for its new devices. A lot of these features will be tied to Android 15, but we wouldn't be surprised if there are some non-Android AI announcements mixed in at the event, particularly if they relate to the Pixel 9 phones.

It probably won't be the event's main focus — as mentioned, it's a hardware-first show, but there could be something to see for AI fans.

Surprises?

(Image credit: Google)

Whenever a major hardware event like this goes down, we always hunker down and hope for something unexpected. Google has done a poor job of keeping things quiet regarding Pixel 9 devices, but that doesn't mean the company doesn't have something else in the works.

Could Google show off a sequel to the Pixel Tablet? Probably not, as there almost certainly would have been some leak, but anything is possible.

Perhaps Google has some hardware announcement that we haven't even thought of, though this week's release of devices like the Google TV Streamer and 4th Gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat remove some potential candidates from consideration.We'll have to wait and see, but a surprise mixed in would bring the event to another level.