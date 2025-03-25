The Google Pixel 9 is at its lowest price ever for Amazon Spring Sale — 30% off now

If your Amazon Big Spring Sale (Amazon Spring Deal Days if you're in the U.K.) wishlist includes a new phone, then one of the best value offers in phones right now is even cheaper if you pick it up right now.

The Google Pixel 9 in Porcelain white is 30% off at Amazon, down from the base price of £799 to £565. As one of the best Android phones we've tested, it's great to see it discounted so deeply.

U.S. readers can get a great deal on the Pixel 9 as well. The Obsidian model is down to $639 from $799 at Amazon, not quite the lowest we've seen but still a healthy 20% off the basic price.

Google Pixel 9 (Porcelain, 128GB storage): was £799 now £627 at Amazon The standard Pixel 9 offers all the same tricks as the Pro models, but in a smaller and cheaper package. That includes Pixel Screenshots for indexing all those screencaps you take, a brighter Actua display, 12GB RAM and seven guaranteed years of software updates to keep the phone going for a long time to come.

The Google Pixel 9 is one of our best Android phones picks for being a clever phone stuffed with loads of AI and software features that's more accessible than Google's more expensive Pro models. Ingenious abilities like Pixel Screenshots to help you search through all the screengrabs you've taken, Call Notes to turn phonecalls into transcripts, Add Me for including the photographer in your photos and Reimagine AI for remixing your images are all available on the standard Pixel 9.

But we shouldn't ignore the high-quality hardware that Google's fitted to the Pixel 9. Its main and ultrawide rear cameras, plus the selfie camera, all produce great shots, even before you start playing with the phone's AI editing tricks. The Actua display is bright and colorful, and the battery life is much improved from previous Pixel generations. And you get a generous 12GB RAM to help run all those AI apps.

Perhaps even better than all that is Google's promise of seven years of software updates, which will take you to 2031 if you want to keep a hold of the Pixel 9 for that long. It's the longest update schedule any phone maker is offering right now (jointly with Samsung), so arguably you won't find a better deal than this.

The main weakness of the Pixel 9 is its performance. Its Tensor G4 chip does OK on GPU benchmarks, and it's better than previous Pixels. But it's not a phone you'll want to pick for intensive tasks, unlike the Snapdragon-powered Android rivals, or an iPhone.

If you're after more deals, or a different phone deal, during the U.K.'s Amazon Spring Deal Days event or the U.S.' Amazon Big Spring Sale, our hubs will show you the best offers we've tracked down so far.