Google Gemini adds new image-editing tools — here's what they can do

Google is bringing a new update to the Gemini AI app, allowing users to directly modify either AI-generated images or ones directly uploaded from their device.

This feature will begin rolling out gradually. It is expected to make its way to most countries, getting support for over 45 languages.

“We’re rolling out the ability to easily modify both your AI creations and images you upload from your phone or computer,” said David Sharon, Group Product Manager for Gemini apps, in an announcement blog.

“You can change the background, replace objects, add elements, and more. For example, you can upload a personal photo and prompt Gemini to generate an image of what you’d look like with different hair colors.”

(Image credit: Google Gemini)

Google originally tested out an image-editing model in its AI studio back in March. This is now the final product available to the public.

The company says this new version offers a more advanced approach to image editing, allowing you to change the background, replace objects, add elements and more.

You could ask Gemini to create a first draft of a bedtime story about dragons and provide images to go along with the story

This could mean asking Gemini how you would look in different outfits or putting you on a different background.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google also stated that this change allows for better contextual editing of your prompts with text and images integrated.

“For example, you could ask Gemini to create a first draft of a bedtime story about dragons and provide images to go along with the story,” Sharon said in the blog post.

This kind of technology raises an obvious concern that has been linked with AI from the start. This technology can be used to create deepfakes or edit images of real people in questionable ways.

In an attempt to get around this, Gemini will add an invisible SynthID digital watermark to any image created or edited via this tool. They are also experimenting with adding a visible watermark on all images generated by Gemini.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This same feature was added to ChatGPT in March of this year. While it was originally locked behind a $200 monthly plan, OpenAI later made it available to all plans with limits on usage.

While it is currently unclear what this will cost with Gemini, a recent leak suggests that the Google AI model could see a change in the way its plans work. In this case, we could see the most advanced features behind a more expensive paywall.

There have been no announcements from other AI chatbots, but this technology will likely begin to do the rounds in the near future.