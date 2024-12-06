Google Pixel phones just got this time-saving camera feature back — what you need to know

Google’s December Pixel Drop is rolling out now with a bunch of new features, but there’s one thing you might have missed. The new version of the Pixel Camera app, version 9.7, has reintroduced manual controls to the main screen (via Reddit). That means it’s significantly easier to control white balance, brightness and shadows.

To be clear, none of these features were removed from the Pixel Camera per se. My Pixel 9 Pro hasn’t installed the update yet, and all three options are available in the camera’s settings menu. What the updater is offering is the ability to pin these settings to the main camera screen.

(Image credit: Over_Firefighter_510 / Reddit)

This means that Google will once again let you manually change the settings without having to sift through multiple menus. The last thing you need when trying to capture the perfect shot is to waste several seconds having to hunt down each setting one by one.

They’re not exactly new features, but Google removed the option for quick access when it released v9.1 of Pixel Camera. Why? We’re not sure, but clearly it realised that a mistake was made at some point.

So with the rollout of v9.7 those quick options are now back.You will need to switch them on in the Camera app’s settings menu, though. You’re looking for the Quick access control option. Otherwise you’ll have to tweak the settings the long way.

Android Police also notes that this version of Pixel Camera adds a new feature to the Pixel Fold and 9 Pro Fold. Both phones now have a dual screen portrait mode. As the name suggests this allows you to take portrait photos while both screens are active, offering a preview to you and the person you’re snapping a photo of.

Unfortunately the update still appears to be rolling out, and hasn’t reached anyone here at Tom’s Guide just yet. So you’ll have to sit tight and be patient until it hits the Play Store for you.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors