Google just announced a surprise upgrade for Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold

A few weeks back we heard some speculation that Google could be extending Android support for the Pixel 6, all because the phone was compatible with the first Android 16 developer preview. Now Google’s support pages have confirmed this is true, but it won’t just affect Pixel 6.

According to Google, the Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and original Pixel Fold will be getting an additional two years of Android software updates — bringing the total up from three years to five. All three phones were already scheduled to get five years of security updates, and now Google is sweetening the pot for anyone who wants to keep their phones for a little longer.

This means Pixel 6 phones will get Android updates until October 2026, which should include Android 16 and 17. Pixel 7 phones will get their final update in October 2027, and should get the Android 18 update before then. Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a phones will be supported a little bit longer, to May 2027 and 2028, respectively. Pixel Fold should get its final update in June 2028.

Whether those latter three phones will get access to an additional version of Android will all depend on when Google releases the updates. Considering Google is set to release Android 16 sometime in Spring, we could see those phones squeeze in one final update before they lose all official support. But that will all depend on whether Google sticks to releasing Android updates earlier in the year going forward.

It’s not quite as impressive as the 7 year support Google has pledged for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, which covers security and Android updates. But getting five years of Android updates when you only expected three is a nice surprise — and means older devices won’t miss out on many of the benefits Android 16 and 17 will come with.

Google hasn’t explained why it’s done this, but it’s likely down to the fact It’s just trying to offer some level of parity between its devices. Plus these days there’s a big push towards sustainability, and offering longer software support may encourage people to hold onto their phones for longer.

At the very least that extra support should make your old phone more valuable for trade-ins. Assuming, of course, it’s still in good condition.

