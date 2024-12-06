Giant foldable iPad tipped to debut in 2027 — plus an OLED MacBook

Despite interest in foldable devices, Apple has yet to introduce a foldable of its own — though there are reports that an iPhone Flip could be in the works for a 2026 release. If that's true, a foldable iPhone could also have some company, with a new leak pointing to a folding iPad coming from Apple in a few years.

The leak comes from regular tipster Jukanlosreve on X, posting an image of what appears to be Apple's roadmap for displays on iPads and MacBooks. The roadmap lists Apple's plans through 2030, suggesting big changes to the displays on both device categories in the coming years.

According to the image, Apple is going to launch an 18.8-inch foldable "tablet/note PC/monitor." The last two hint at a device that might be a laptop replacement or perhaps an portable external monitor that folds. This giant device is supposed to feature an OLED display with LTPO TFT, and TSP on TFE. This all suggests a thin, dynamic display that can also fold.

(Image credit: Jukanlosreve)

Claims of a foldable iPad line up with a previous rumor from earlier this year in which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested Apple was working on a 20-inch foldable MacBook. At the time, it was rumored that a large folding Apple device wouldn't arrive until 2027.

Apple has seemingly been hesitant to create a true laptop replacement tablet, but this nearly 19-inch folding tablet could finally be that device, assuming Apple makes the requisite iOS adjustments as well.

MacBook display plans

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For some time it's been hinted that Apple was going to move away from LCD displays on iPads and MacBooks, switching over to OLED panels for their better contrast and truer blacks.

The Cupertino-company took the first step toward that with the introduction of the 2024 M4-powered iPad Pros that feature tandem OLED displays.

According to the leaked roadmap, OLED displays on other iPads and MacBooks will start arriving in 2026.

Apple did just release a much improved iPad Air in 11- and 13-inch versions this year, alongside the upgraded seventh generation iPad Mini. Both of those still feature Liquid Retina LCD display.

Based on this map, we'll get a minutely larger 8.4-inch OLED iPad mini in 2026 with the iPad Air gaining OLED displays in 2027.

The iPad Pros look to be keeping the OLED display and just getting better adding TSP on TFE and featuring no polarization.

As for MacBooks, the Pro variant of Apple's laptop line looks to receive an OLED display for the 14- and 16-inch versions in 2026 along side the new iPad mini.

It also appears that the 2026 versions will forgo the current notch cut for the webcam in favor of a punch-hole cutout suggesting a smaller, more compact camera. We might see that display update next year given a rumor that a smaller camera would arrive with the M5-powered MacBook.

The MacBook Air isn't tipped to get an OLED until 2028 according to the map. It appears to be the same type of display that will feature on the MacBook Pro.

This roadmap comes from an analyst firm Omdia, so it's not guaranteed. That said, display chain analyst Ross Young chimed in on Jukanlosreve's tweet saying that he presented similar information at the OLEDs World Summit this week.