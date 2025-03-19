You can now use Google Gemini without an account — here's how to get started

If you’ve ever wanted to use Google Gemini but didn’t want to go into trouble by making yourself a Google account, you’re in luck. Google has removed that requirement, allowing anyone to talk to the AI chatbot without logging in first.

All you need to do is head over to the Gemini website, and you can start talking to the chatbot immediately. That puts Google’s AI on the same level as ChatGPT, which has been openly available for some time now. That said, both chatbots do offer a slightly different.

This isn’t the full version of Gemini

As Android Police points out, using Gemini as a guest means you’re limited to the Gemini 2.0 Flash model. Google says this is designed to help you “get everyday help.” Meanwhile, models like Flash Thinking, Deep Research and Personalization are off-limits to anyone who isn’t logged into a Google account.

The Personalization factor is particularly important. Unless you sign in, there’s no way Gemini can remember who you are or what you’ve asked in the past. So there’s no option to save chat history or upload files until you confirm all that with Google.

You also won’t be able to connect to Google apps, generate images, and more. The new Canvas collaboration feature is similarly unavailable to guests but was available when I was signed into my personal Google account.

What features are available?

Google hasn’t revealed a complete list of features available to Gemini guest users, but Gemini itself did have some insight. According to the chatbot, there is a lot Gemini can still do. But everything seems to be text-based rather than anything more advanced.

Those features include information retrieval, such as answering general knowledge questions, offering definitions and summaries, searching the web and providing real-time information on things like weather.

Gemini will also be able to generate and manipulate text. This also includes summarizing existing text, translating foreign languages and brainstorming new ideas. The chatbot can explain and solve mathematical problems, logic puzzles and mathematical concepts to the user similarly.

Of course, Gemini says it will be able to converse with the user in a “natural-sounding” way.

How to access Gemini

It’s also worth mentioning that this change has only been implemented on the web. The Gemini app on Android and iOS will still require you to sign into a Google account first.

Still, if you’d rather have a more private chat with Gemini without directly tying it to your individual Google account, you can now do so. Head to the Gemini website in Incognito Mode; the chatbot should be openly available.

I hope that Gemini is playing along. I’ve had a pretty inconsistent experience using Gemini as a guest today. While I was able to chat to Gemini without signing in, the Gemini website still keeps trying to make me log in first. However, this problem went away when I connected to a VPN.