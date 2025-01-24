Google’s battery update is reportedly tanking the Pixel 4a — here’s what we know

Google's recently released Battery Performance Program for the Google Pixel 4a has started to cause some issues for users of the device.

Originally released back in 2020, the Pixel 4a offered a fantastic camera experience for a fraction of the cost of flagships. It was a popular device when it was released, right up until Google discontinued the model in 2024. However, in a surprise move, Google recently released an update for the Pixel 4a that aimed to improve the stability of the battery on certain units. However, the update has seen a lot of negative responses.

it's been two weeks since the update launched and, as noted by Android Authority, users are not happy. One user, Redditor Recent-Somewhere-360, stated that the update made their phone unusable. As such, they had no confidence in upgrading from their Pixel 4a to the Pixel 9a. This sentiment was matched by other users on Reddit. Terrible_Attorney506 stated that their phone now dropped from 100% to 2% in only five hours.

(Image credit: R/Recent-Somewhere-360, R/awwwww_hereitgoes, R/Terrible_Attorney506)

Considering the effect that this update has had on devices, many might be wondering what it fixed. According to users on Reddit, Google hasn't been all that clear on what the original battery issue was, who was impacted, and what the update does to fix it. As Redditor lesserweevils mentions, the update is likely well-intentioned but poorly communicated.

It is worth noting that Google is aware of the issues that the battery update can cause, and offered users several options when it comes to their devices. Firstly, Google does offer a free battery replacement for the Pixel 4a. However, if there is any other damage to the device, which there likely will be, you'll have to pay for a full repair before they return the phone. Such an event happened to R/All_Work_All_Play, who had to pay $90 in extra repair charges for their phone.

Alternatively, affected users who skip the battery replacement can receive $50 as compensation or a $100 discount toward another model. Based on our testing, one good option is the Pixel 8a. Alternatively, if you don't trust Google now, we have a list of the best cheap phones under $500 that might help you find a replacement.

