Google Pixel 9 seemingly confirmed in Google’s own app — what we know

The Google Pixel 9 has been mentioned in the most recent Google app beta code lines, according to a recent report from The SpAndroid.

Apparently, the latest beta version of the Google App (15.14.34.29.arm64) contains code for the Google Assistant Setup wizard that appears whenever users set up a new Android device. So far, two distinct lines of code have been shared. The first file is seemingly a new part of the setup wizard feature and references the Pixel 9 by name.

(Image credit: x.com/AssembleDebug)

The second is the JSON animation that will appear on the setup screen. It is possible to get the file to play, which shows off a short clip, but there isn't any real information on display. However the setup codes all but confirm the Pixel 9 is on the way, even if we are still relatively unsure of what the phone can do.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Happily, other leaks over the last few days have revealed more details about Google's next phone.

Recently we saw reports that Google will be bringing out three different models for the Pixel 9 will have three models, instead of the usual two. It's claimed that Google is planning to release a standard Google Pixel 9, a Pixel 9 Pro and a Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter two phones will feature the same, better camera array on the back compared to the base model, but will have two different screen sizes.

Numerous reports have stated that the Google Pixel 9 will come with the next generation of Tensor chips, the Tensor G4. While the Tensor series does not appear as powerful as other upcoming chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it could help improve the AI features that Google is heavily focusing on, like those added in the recent March update.

Overall, the Google Pixel 9 looks like it will be a reasonably powerful smartphone. The question is whether it can compete with the current Samsung Galaxy S24 series and iPhone 15 series — or the upcoming Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 models — to become top of our best phones guide. It's going to depend on how meaningful these rumored upgrades turn out to be.

We won’t know anything about Google's next phone for certain until its official announcement, which will likely occur in October 2024. In the meantime, keep an eye on our Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro hubs which we will update with information and rumors until the phones' release. It is also worth looking at what we expect for Google I/O, the next big Google event, and the time that we may see new devices like the Pixel 8a.