Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 specs just leaked — and they could blow away iPhone 16

A recent leak has revealed some of the Geekbench scores for the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. These numbers, if accurate, could put it leagues ahead of Apple’s A18 chip.

Qualcomm has stated that it will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this October. While we have only seen tentative details about the specs of the chip, this new leak gives a much clearer picture of what we can expect from the next generation of Snapdragon.

According to rumors from China about Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the required voltage to run it at 4.3 GHz is about 1.3 volts, if manufactured on TSMC N3E.And you know, 1.3 volts is too high for mobile processors.Secondary : MeecoPrimary : Weibohttps://t.co/R7KWLFBZMhMarch 10, 2024 See more

According to the rumors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 achieves a Geekbench single-core score in the region of 3,500. This is higher than Apple’s A18 chip and matches the max score that was reported for the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip. While there were no actual figures for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Multi-core and GPU tests in the leak, they supposedly exceed the A18 by a fair margin.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

If these numbers are true, then this might be the first time that Qualcomm will manage to exceed Apple's chip capabilities in the single-core test. In our fastest phones of 2023, Apple outstripped the Android models with relative ease. This was somewhat countered by the release of the Galaxy S24 series powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which manages to shorten the gap between the single-core scores and show off higher multi-core scores.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Geekbench Test Row 0 - Cell 0 Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score iPhone 15 Pro 2890 7194 iPhone 15 2518 6179 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2,300 7249 Galaxy S24 2235 6922

However, while those numbers might be fantastic, there is some bad news in the report as well. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s prime core could be clocked at 4.3 GHz, with a potential power draw of 1.3V. These numbers would mean that the chip would run very hot and are beyond many smartphones' current capabilities.

When it comes to Geekbench leaks, it is important to note that the numbers are not always gospel. Several factors can change the base numbers, or they could have been misrepresented. However, if we take these numbers as fact, then it is good news for products that want to make use of the next generation of Snapdragon chips, if they can run it. We will only know for certain if the chip is as good as reported when we get a chance to test it ourselves.

