Google Pixel 9 is down to its lowest ever price for Black Friday — $250 off

There’s a lot of things to love about the Google Pixel 9, but the fact the price went up by $100 for the second year in a row is not one of them. Fortunately a little patience goes a long way, and if you’ve held off on upgrading to Pixel 9 so far you now have the option to save $251 on the retail price.

The Google Pixel 9 is now $548 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is 31% off what you’d normally have to pay for this phone. Not only is this the lowest ever price, it also wipes out the last two years of price increases — and brings back the more traditional pricing for a limited time. The Pixel 9 Pro is also on sale for $799 at Amazon, which is $200 off the retail price.

The Google Pixel 9 is a fantastic phone, and while it’s not perfect Google has really knocked it out of the park compared to the last few generations of Pixel flagships. The Pixel 9 is offering an improved (and brighter) Actua display, extra RAM for Gemini Nano’s on-device AI, a better ultrawide camera and a battery life that seemed unthinkable from a Google phone this time last year.

That battery life lasted over 13 hours in our testing, which is a huge improvement on something Google has been historically very bad at. That’s for both Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, both of which have the same size battery and last roughly the same amount of time per charge.

The differences between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro seem closer than ever, now that the Pro model is available with the same 6.3-inch display. But there are still some important upgrades to know about, like the 48MP telephoto camera (with 5x optical zoom), 42MP selfie camera, an extra 4GB of RAM, and the Super Actua display that’s even brighter and offers an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Both phones offer excellent camera performance, aided by Tensor G4’s new AI processing, landing both phones on our best camera phones list. Plus, now that Android 15 has been released, it doesn’t feel like the Pixel 9 series is running on out of date software.

