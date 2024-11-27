Google hiked up the Pixel 9 Pro XL's price this year, but Amazon's Black Friday deal just saved the day — save $250 instantly

Nobody likes price increases on their favorite gadgets, especially when they happen back-to-back. I wasn’t a fan of how Google increased the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL to an even more expensive $1,099 starting cost, which is $100 more than the previous big-screen Pixel flagship cost. Black Friday deals make all the difference with this one.

Luckily Amazon’s saving the day because it has the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $849, a modest $250 off for an unlocked model that doesn’t require any trade-ins or special deals to get. At this price point, it’s suitable enough for me to recommend for anyone and it's also one of the best Black Friday phone deals you can find right now.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL gives you an instant $250 off the cost of the phone, which makes the phone much more satisfying to buy at $849; versus its usual cost of $1,099. Best of all, the discount is instant and doesn't require any trade-ins of any kind,

Why it's a great deal

I’ve said it numerous times, I never buy my phones at full price — nor should you. The 23% off deal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL makes it much more appealing compared to direct rivals like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra. In my Pixel 9 Pro XL review, I even point out how Google’s price increase dissolves the best part of getting a Pixel, but Amazon’s saving the day.

Secondly, you don’t need any trade-ins to drive the cost down from its normal cost. Adding to that is the fact that Amazon is selling an unlocked model, which will let you connect it to any of your favorite wireless providers. Other phone deals lock you into lengthy contracts that require you to stay on a specific plan for upwards of 36 months. Thankfully, you’re free to go wherever and whenever with this device.

And lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an outstanding flagship phone that checks off all the marks in what I want. For example, it has the brightest screen I’ve tested in any phone ever — reaching an absurd 2,459 nits. It’s also the smartest AI phone around thanks to more Google AI features such as Add Me, Pixel Studio, Pixel Screenshots, Reimagine, Gemini Live, and more. I’ve even tested it against the best phones and its triple cameras still prove to be excellent, especially when I took 200 photos against the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Most recently, I used it to capture galaxies, nebulas, and star clusters when I tried astrophotography with the Pixel 9 Pro XL.