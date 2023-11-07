Google's latest update fixes Android 14 issue that bricked some Pixel phones

Google has been working on a fix for an Android 14 bug affecting Google Pixel owners with multiple profiles on their devices which caused their newly updated phones to become stuck in an endless reboot loop, among other issues. Today, Google pushed out an Android update to address the issue on supported Pixel phones.

As for the problem itself, users reported being locked out of the device storage or being asked to reboot the device with a "Factory data reset" pop-up prompt. Accepting the message would purportedly trigger a factory reset, erasing all data that hasn't been backed up, while declining the prompt sends the device into a reboot loop.

Initially, this problem mainly seemed to affect Pixel 6 owners. But it turns out the bug has been reported throughout most of the Pixel line, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. One constant is that it's been happening on phones with multiple profiles, which include guest and child users, whereas phones with multiple Google accounts don't seem to be triggering the bug.

The November Android update Google released today also fixes a few other issues. That includes one specific to the Pixel 7 Pro that caused a green flash to trigger when the display is turning off in certain conditions along with another specific to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro causing screen jerkiness when touch registration became imprecise. Problems with desktop icons disappearing when you unlock your device, wallpaper misalignment, and system instability when an app requests another app that is no longer installed have also been patched.

Google says the update is rolling out in stages and all supported devices should receive it within a week. The new build number is UP1A.231105.001 for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a 5G, UD1A.231105.004 for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and UP1A.231105.003 for all the rest of the supported devices.

While annoying, this problem definitely hammers home the importance of backing up your data, especially before major software upgrades. Whether your phone was impacted or not, it's always a good time to get into the habit of regularly backing up your device. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our guide on the best cloud backup services to get started.