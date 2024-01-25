Google Pixel 9 leak shows a big camera upgrade in leaked renders

It appears that Google is having some problems keeping the Pixel 9 series under wraps at the moment. We recently saw the Google Pixel 9 Pro’s renders being leaked , and now it seems the Pixel 9 is following suit.

The leaks have come from X user @OnLeaks in conjunction with 91mobiles and certainly give us a strong look at the Google Pixel 9’s base design, and it looks very familiar. For the most part, the Pixel 9 appears very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro, although more compact.

The biggest change is the apparent addition of a third camera lens. This new lens is speculated to be a telephoto lens alongside a wide-angle and ultrawide lens. This addition would mean that the base Pixel models are aiming to match the Pixel-pro series. Unfortunately, we do not have any information regarding the camera’s capabilities for the time being. The camera housing itself has also been redesigned as it appears to be smaller and more rounded than on prior models.

Usually, Google saves the third camera for its larger Pro models and instead limits the cameras on the base Pixel phones. This change may be an effort to help the phone compete with the Galaxy S24, which has also fully removed the curved screen that was a staple of its design for years.

The actual Pixel 9 seems to have a 6.1-inch screen, which is smaller than was previously rumored and appears to have a fully flat screen. The actual chassis is very similar to the iPhone 15 with rounded edges and the volume and power button located on the side. Finally, the USB-C port, speaker and sim-card slot are at the bottom of the phone. There are also some rumors that the Pixel 9 will have a temperature sensor but details about the phone's hardware are scarce at the moment.

it is important to note that there has been no confirmation from Google about the Pixel 9 details, so at this point, it is best to take any leak with a pinch of salt. While we don’t know for certain when the Pixel 9 will be released, we expect it will likely be around October.