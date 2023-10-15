Best Google Pixel 8 cases in 2023

If you’re about to grab Google Pixel 8 — or even better, already have your hands on Google’s latest phone — make sure to pick one of the best Google Pixel 8 cases to protect the device from wear and tear. After all, accidents can happen, not to mention scratches, scuffs and other minor blemishes.

A good case prevents that for as long as possible, even adding protection against drops into the mix. And given all the great new features outlined in our Google Pixel 8 review , you’re going to want to make sure your phone lasts for the extended period of support that Google now provides for its flagships.

Our top picks for the best Google Pixel 8 cases include options for users who put their phones through the ringer as well as those who are looking for more everyday form and function. While some cases offer more drop protection than others, everything on this list can guard against things like scratches, cracks, and dirt. And some even add a little style to the Pixel’s distinctive design.

Best Google Pixel 8 cases

Best overall 1. Zagg Denali View at Amazon (Black) Best overall case Colors: Black

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.6 ounces + 16-foot drop protection

+ Made of 100% recycled materials

- Only one color option The Zagg Denali Pixel 8 case offers a little bit of everything: it’s relatively light and thin and comes with a grippy textured finish that adds some style to an otherwise plain black case. Should the case slip from your hands, you can count on a promised 16 feet of drop protection, which is topped by only one other option on our Best Google Pixel 8 cases list. Plus, Zagg uses 100% recycled material to make the Denali, and you can wirelessly charge the Pixel without taking the phone out of the case. Most stylish 2. Burga Tough View at BURGA Check Amazon Most stylish case Colors: Dozens of designs and colors

Materials: Hardshell plastic exterior & inner silicone layer

Weight: TBA + Slim design and unique patterns

+ All ports accessible

+ Scratch-resistant

- Other cases promise better drop protection The Burga Tough Pixel 8 case targets those who prize form over function, so if style is your priority, you will probably find a design you like among their dozens of colors and prints. Options range from colored marble to animal prints to geometric patterns. The Burga Tough features raised bezels and a dual layer of silicone and hard plastic to guard against drops, whlle its exterior is scratch-resistant and shock-absorbent. Best clear case 3. Caseology Capella Crystal Clear View at Amazon Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.06 ounces + Inexpensive

+ Shows off Pixel’s look

+ 4-foot drop protection

- Plain appearance Clear cases may not appeal to some, but they do allow the design of your Pixel 8 to show through. The Caseology Capella case is simple and lightweight, and Caseology promises its case won’t yellow over time. The case also offers raised edges to protect the screen and camera with 4 feet of drop protection to guard against falls. Textured sides for an easier grip could help prevent those drops in the first place. Best leather case 4. Bellroy Leather Case View at Amazon (Black) View at Amazon Best leather case Colors: Black, grey, tan

Materials: Leather, microfiber

Weight: 0.83 ounces + Thin, light design

+ Made partly out of recycled/eco-friendly materials

- May wear over time

- No specific drop protection testing provided The Bellroy Leather case was made in partnership with Google, so you can be sure it fits your Pixel 8 seamlessly. The case is lightweight and low-profile and comes in three neutral colors. With no drop protection or features specifically designed to keep your phone safe, the Bellroy is another case that prioritizes aesthetics, giving your Pixel a stylish look. Just be aware that leather can wear over time, especially if you choose the lighter colors. Best kickstand case 5. Torras Ostand Shockproof Case View at Amazon (Black) Best kickstand case Colors: Black

Materials: Silicone

Weight: 2.39 ounces + Built-in kickstand

+ 12-foot drop rating

+ MagSafe compatible

- Only one color choice The Torras Ostand case packs a lot into a low-profile design. Its standout feature is the kickstand, which sits flush with the back of the case for easy pocketing but folds out for propping up your Pixel 8 in either landscape or portrait mode to take video calls or watch videos hands-free. The case is also MagSafe compatible for accessories like wallets or car chargers. Despite the case's slender profile, Torras promises 12-foot drop protection and shock absorption. Even better, a nano-coated Oleophobic layer on the case promises to fight off fingerprints. Best for add-ons 6. Mous Super Thin Magnetic Case Check Amazon Best for accessories Colors: Black, olive green

Materials: Polycarbonate, microfiber

Weight: 0.91 ounces + Low profile design

+ Magnetic array attaches to accessories

- No specific drop protection testing provided The Mous Super Thin Magnetic case is another one where a case make has teamed up with Google to specifically design something for the Pixel 8. Mous’ case should appeal to users looking for compatibility with magnetic accessories like wallets and mounts, as the Super Thin Magnetic case includes an array for attaching those add-ons. As the name implies, the case is super thin and lightweight, with Mous using largely from recycled materials. However, it comes in only two color choices. Waterproof case 7. Ghostek Nautical Slim Waterproof View at Amazon (Black) View at Amazon (Black) Best waterproof case Colors: Black, clear

Materials: Rubber, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 3 ounces + 12-foot drop protection

+ Waterproof design

- Bulky for daily use If you spend any time near water — or want to use your Pixel 8 for underwater photos or videos — the Ghostek Nautical Slim will keep your device safe and dry. The multi-layer case comes with screen protection, a camera lens cover, flexible port plugs, and a lanyard for holding onto your phone during activities. Plus, you get 12 feet of drop protection. The case is bulky for day-to-day use but lighter and thinner than many other rugged cases. Low-profile case 8. Totallee Thin case View at Amazon (Black) View at Amazon Best low-profile case Colors: Black, clear

Materials: Polypropylene (black), thermoplastic polyurethane (clear)

Weight: 2.4 ounces + Super thin

+ 2-year warranty

- No specific drop protection testing provided The Totallee Thin Pixel 8 case is a great choice for users who don’t want any added bulk. The case is only 0.02 inches thick — but with a low-profile design, you sacrifice on extensive drop protection. Instead, the case looks to defend against bumps, scratches, and very minor drops. You have the option of a black or clear Totallee Thin case, with a two-year warranty if anything happens to your case. Most durable 9. CaseBorne V View at Amazon (Black) Best multipurpose case Colors: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 9.9 ounces + MagSafe compatible

+ 21-foot drop protection

+ Lifetime warranty

- Bulky

- Only one color option CaseBorne’s Pixel 8 case has the best protection against rugged use of any case listed here: it comes with a tempered glass screen protector and a multi-layer case that’s meant to withstand a 21-foot drop. You also get a removable belt holster and MagSafe compatibility for wireless charging and car mounting. Plus, the case is made of 100% recycled materials and has a lifetime warranty.

What to look for in the best Google Pixel 8 cases

The first thing to consider when selecting a case for your Pixel 8 is to make sure that your selection fits your new phone. The best Pixel 7 cases won’t work, as the Pixel 7 is taller and wider than the Pixel 8. The best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases won’t work either, as the Pro model is larger than the standard Pixel 8.

Once you’ve ensured you’re searching for the right size case, there are a few other factors to keep in mind:

Drop protection: You’ll want to consider cases that promise drop protection of at least 4 feet (about the height of most drops), especially if you have a habit of letting your phone slip through your fingers. Not every Pixel 8 case prioritizes drop protection, but a few offer it at 10 feet or more.

You’ll want to consider cases that promise drop protection of at least 4 feet (about the height of most drops), especially if you have a habit of letting your phone slip through your fingers. Not every Pixel 8 case prioritizes drop protection, but a few offer it at 10 feet or more. Price: The Pixel 8 cases on our list start at around $20 for the budget-conscious and top out around $50. You can find cheaper options (and more expensive ones, too), but $20 to $50 offers a good range of designs.

The Pixel 8 cases on our list start at around $20 for the budget-conscious and top out around $50. You can find cheaper options (and more expensive ones, too), but $20 to $50 offers a good range of designs. Extra features: Many cases offer little else besides protecting your Pixel 8. This is important, of course, but depending on how you use your phone, you may want to consider options that have magnetic accessory attachments, MagSafe compatibility, or a foldable kickstand.

Many cases offer little else besides protecting your Pixel 8. This is important, of course, but depending on how you use your phone, you may want to consider options that have magnetic accessory attachments, MagSafe compatibility, or a foldable kickstand. Aesthetics: Finally, some Pixel 8 cases are low-profile and come only in one or a few neutral colors, while others are bulkier (generally with greater protection) or have a myriad of patterns to choose from for those who want their devices to stand out.

How we pick the best Google Pixel 8 cases

To compile our list of the best Pixel 8 cases, we started with word of mouth and then conducted in-depth research into features available. We considered criteria like drop protection, appearance, extra functionality, and price, and aimed to include options to fit a variety of user needs and preferences.