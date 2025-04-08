Forget tripods — this automatic suction mount has transformed the way I shoot content with my phone

For over a decade now, I’ve always relied on one of the best car phone mounts to help me with navigation in my vehicle, but there hasn’t been much innovation around them the last few years. That’s until now.

I’ve been using the Lisen Electric Vacuum Magnetic Phone Holder Stand and it makes every single one I’ve used obsolete. But it’s more than just a car phone holder: it’s become an incredibly versatile camera accessory.

In fact, it changes the way I shoot content because of its ability to suction onto just about any surface — giving me more hands-free shooting to capture unique angles I couldn’t do with an ordinary tripod.

Suctioning made easy

Sticking Lisen Portable Vacuum Magnetic Phone Holder Stand against car windshield.

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike conventional car phone mounts, this one features an electric vacuum that automatically will engage the motor inside to suction it to a surface. I really like how I just rest the side with the suction cup to a surface and it does the rest automatically. The motor on the inside sucks the air out in between the cap so that it’s air tight.

Believe me when I tell you that it’s really tough to pull off once it’s in place. All suction cups I've used slowly lose their grip over time inside of my car, whether it’s due to the weather conditions or something else. I can’t tell you enough how many times I’ve entered my car to find my phone mount completely off the windshield over the summer.

Image 1 of 4
Portable Vacuum Magnetic Phone Holder Stand against windshield.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With the Lisen Electric Vacuum Magnetic Phone Holder Stand, however, there’s a sensor on the inner side of the cup that will automatically suction out the air to keep it firmly against the surface. I’ve had it on my car’s windshield for over a week now and it has remained intact.

When it comes to using it to record content, I find it much more convenient to stick it into a closet or other flat surface — all to capture unique angles I couldn’t do with a tripod. For example, getting that over-the-shoulder view is much easier with this.

Convenient magnetic connection

Portable Vacuum Magnetic Phone Holder Stand against windshield.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With a magnetic ring on one end of the phone holder, which can also adjust and extend, it keeps a tight hold of my MagSafe compatible iPhone — or my Android phone with a MagSafe phone case on it. On my windshield, the magnetic connection is really strong enough to keep it in place when the road’s bumpy.

Alternatively, I find the magnetic connection much more intuitive than the cradle designs I’ve seen with previous car phone holders. And since it has an adjustable arm that can extend, it can help orient my phone to the right angle that I want.

Content creation made easy

Image 1 of 3
Lisen Electric Vacuum Magnetic Phone Holder Stand on surface.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I test out a lot of new EVs and shooting video of myself is always a challenge on its own, but the Lisen Electric Vacuum Magnetic Phone Holder Stand changes my workflow in a tremendous way.

Usually, I’d fasten my GoPro Hero 13 Black to my windshield with its own suction mount, but this new setup makes it much more intuitive to shoot video of myself.

That’s because I’m no longer wasting time removing the suction mount from one location to another. By holding down the button on the side of the mount, it releases the suction instantly — making it a breeze to reattach to a different surface. Since I like shooting different angles, this speeds up the process that I couldn’t normally do with an ordinary suction mount or mini tripod.

And thanks to its compact size, the Lisen barely takes up any room in my backpack. Honestly, this ruins all other car mounts I’ve used recently. The only thing missing here is just the ability to charge wirelessly, but I suspect we’ll slowly see that get integrated with future models. I’ve also tried out the other two automatic suction car phone mounts below, which can be a better fit for what you need.

