Apple spring event 2025 — iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air M4 and all the new products to expect

Apple reportedly has a big spring event on the way, and there are several rumored products in the pipeline.

At the top of that list is a new iPhone SE 4, which would be a total revamp of Apple's cheapest iPhone. We're talking a much bigger display, much faster processor and Apple Intelligence built in.

But that's not all that's rumored to be coming from Apple. We could see a new MacBook Air with Apple's latest M4 chip, new iPads and possibly a whole new product that gives us a HomePod with a display.

Here's everything we know so far about Apple's spring event and what the company could announce.

When could the Spring Event take place?

Currently, there is no word on if Apple will be holding a set event like it did last year. However, considering his comments regarding the release of the iPhone SE 4 occurring around April, that seems like the safest bet.

It could also be possible that Apple will eschew a traditional event and instead focus on a series of press releases similar to last year.

For the time being, we will have to wait and see what Apple plans and what form it will take.

iPhone SE 4

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

The biggest announcement has to be the anticipated release of the iPhone SE 4, which could be called the iPhone 16E. We've heard a lot about Apple's next affordable phone, including that it will be Apple Intelligence capable.

However, the biggest expected upgrade for the iPhone SE 4 is the expanded display, which is rumored to be 6.1 inches, a considerable upgrade over the iPhone SE (2022)'s 4.7 inch display. Not only that, this could be the first phone to feature Apple's in-house modem and look somewhat similar to the iPhone 14.

There's been a lot of debate about Apple's next SE device, especially regarding just how affordable it will actually be. The most recent rumor we saw indicates the phone could cost less than $500, meaning it could easily find a place on our best cheap phones list if true.

iPad 11 and the iPad Air

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are a lot of indications that we could see some refreshed models of both the iPad 11 and the iPad Air in the coming months.

In the case of the iPad 11, there are recent rumors this model will focus on Apple Intelligence, as well as be the first tablet to feature Apple's in-house modem. Finally, to power this, there are indications that the refreshed model will feature the A17 Pro chip.

There's also a planned smaller refresh for the iPad Air, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the report, he states that the new version will likely include an M3 chip and a new Magic Keyboard designed specifically for iPad Air.

M4 MacBook Air

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another reported refresh is the M4 MacBook Air, which would bring more power to users and better Apple Intelligence performance. Interestingly, Mark Gurman stated on X that this model might come earlier than other rumored Apple devices, meaning we could see it in the next few weeks.

As I wrote in October, new entry level iPads (J481 and J482) are coming in the spring. iPhone SE, new iPad Air are on the same general timeline. The M4 MacBook Air will be earlier. https://t.co/0tUlePyFRZDecember 23, 2024

Apple HomePod

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, there are reports that Apple's next HomePod could be introduced as soon as next month. This would be the third generation HomePod and is reported to feature a 6-to-7-inch OLED display.

Mark Gurman has also stated that Apple is working on several HomePod varieties, including one that can be mounted on the wall and even a $1,000 version with a robotic arm. He then goes on to detail that the new HomePod will likely see a March announcement date.

The new HomePod is also expected to feature both Siri and Apple Intelligence, meaning the HomePod will be voice-activated, and capable of recognizing different people. It will also likely function with Apple's other services like Apple Music and HomeKit devices.

What else could be announced?

Some software changes are expected to appear in the coming months as well. For instance, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new iCloud feature called "Confetti." Reportedly, this new feature will change how invites appear in the Apple Calendar, although we're not sure how it will appear yet.

It is possible that Apple could announce the first iPad Pro model with an M5 chip this spring; however, it is equally likely that this will be held off until late 2025 according to Mark Gurman. However, if this is the case, then it would be a pretty substantial delay considering the M4 iPad Pro model launched in April 2024.

We also recently saw the release of iOS 18.3 for iPhones, and recent rumors indicate that Apple is planning to release iOS 18.4 as soon as April. So far we know that Siri is likely to be the main beneficiary of this update, with Apple working on three crucial updates for the app. There are also indications that Apple will expand language support for Apple Intelligence.

