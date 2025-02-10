Apple’s iPhone SE 4 could be announced this week — here’s what we know

A recent report has appeared to cement the statement that the iPhone SE 4 will be coming this week.

It's fair to say that the Apple iPhone SE 4 is one of the most anticipated phones of 2025, and with good reason. While we didn't have a set release date, there were plenty of indications that it would feature as part of Apple's spring lineup.

In a previous report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that Apple could announce the phone as soon as this week. In a follow-up Power On newsletter and social media post, Gurman has confidentially stated that Apple is announcing the iPhone SE 4 in the next few days.

Power On: Apple’s new iPhone SE coming this week will kick off one of the most pivotal periods in the iPhone’s nearly two decade history https://t.co/npwXOGgv63February 9, 2025

It is worth noting that there is no event scheduled for the release of the next SE phone. Instead, it appears that Apple looks set to post a press release on the Apple Newsroom Website. If accurate, this would be a pretty minor announcement for such an anticipated device, and that could be a mistake for Apple. However, even if it does release to pretty minimal fanfare, there is a lot to be excited about.

(Image credit: @SonnyDickson on X)

We have covered the rumors surrounding the iPhone SE 4 extensively, and there's been a lot to get through. One thing we are relatively sure of is that the phone will feature a 6.1-inch display, which is a big improvement over the iPhone SE (2022)'s 4.7-inch display.

The new SE phone is also expected to feature the A17 Pro chip, which will allow for Apple Intelligence features, as well as a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Finally, recent leaks indicate that the phone could cost less than $500 when released.

It isn't just the iPhone SE 4 however, as Apple has quite a lot in store for fans over the next few months. For instance, we are expecting a new iPad 11 that focuses on Apple intelligence, while being the first tablet to feature Apple's in-house modem. Meanwhile, we are expecting an M4 MacBook Air that Mark Gurman stated could come in the next few weeks.

Apple is looking to have a pretty stellar start in 2025 and the release of what could be one of the best cheap phones will cement that. We will be keeping an eye on Apple's newsroom over the next few days to see if the iPhone SE 4 is indeed announced and will keep you updated.