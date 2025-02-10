Apple’s iPhone SE 4 could be announced this week — here’s what we know

News
By
published

Could Apple's next phone arrive in the next seven days?

iPhone SE 4 renders
(Image credit: Majin Bu)

A recent report has appeared to cement the statement that the iPhone SE 4 will be coming this week.

It's fair to say that the Apple iPhone SE 4 is one of the most anticipated phones of 2025, and with good reason. While we didn't have a set release date, there were plenty of indications that it would feature as part of Apple's spring lineup.

In a previous report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that Apple could announce the phone as soon as this week. In a follow-up Power On newsletter and social media post, Gurman has confidentially stated that Apple is announcing the iPhone SE 4 in the next few days.

It is worth noting that there is no event scheduled for the release of the next SE phone. Instead, it appears that Apple looks set to post a press release on the Apple Newsroom Website. If accurate, this would be a pretty minor announcement for such an anticipated device, and that could be a mistake for Apple. However, even if it does release to pretty minimal fanfare, there is a lot to be excited about.

iPhone SE 4 dummy units

(Image credit: @SonnyDickson on X)

We have covered the rumors surrounding the iPhone SE 4 extensively, and there's been a lot to get through. One thing we are relatively sure of is that the phone will feature a 6.1-inch display, which is a big improvement over the iPhone SE (2022)'s 4.7-inch display.

The new SE phone is also expected to feature the A17 Pro chip, which will allow for Apple Intelligence features, as well as a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Finally, recent leaks indicate that the phone could cost less than $500 when released.

It isn't just the iPhone SE 4 however, as Apple has quite a lot in store for fans over the next few months. For instance, we are expecting a new iPad 11 that focuses on Apple intelligence, while being the first tablet to feature Apple's in-house modem. Meanwhile, we are expecting an M4 MacBook Air that Mark Gurman stated could come in the next few weeks.

Apple is looking to have a pretty stellar start in 2025 and the release of what could be one of the best cheap phones will cement that. We will be keeping an eye on Apple's newsroom over the next few days to see if the iPhone SE 4 is indeed announced and will keep you updated.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 177 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
2
SAMSUNG Galaxy S25 Ultra Cell...
Amazon
Preorder
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Our Review
4
Galaxy S25 Ultra 512gb...
Samsung
Preorder
OnePlus 13
Our Review
5
OnePlus 13 512gb (unlocked) -...
Best Buy
$999.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
6
Pixel 8 Pro Bay 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
7
OnePlus 13 - Black Eclipse
OnePlus US & Canada
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Load more deals
See more Phones News
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

More about iphones
Renders of the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone SE 4 vs. iPhone 17: Let's compare the rumored specs
iPhone SE 4 renders

An iPhone SE 4 launch next week sounds like a huge mistake for Apple — here’s why
Formula 1 cars on-track as seen in Netflix&#039;s &quot;Formula 1: Drive to Survive&quot;

'F1: Drive to Survive' season 7 lands Netflix release date — here's when you can watch it
See more latest