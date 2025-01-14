Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 hardware upgrades just leaked — and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 should take notes

Several leaks have revealed the apparent specs for the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, including improved batteries and a more powerful chip — and Samsung should take note.

While last year's Xiaomi Mix Flip had some issues, like weaker foldable-centric features and clunky design elements, the phone had a lot to offer users. The phone offered a great basis for Xiaomi to build upon, and recent social media posts have indicated that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will be quite the upgrade. While we don't have full details of the phone's specs, the few mentioned upgrades look impressive.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station @ weibo)

The first leak comes from known source Digital Chat Station, which mentions on Weibo that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Alongside this will be a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 6.85-inch display. Finally, the post mentions a "hyperbolic super-large secondary screen," full-size NFC and a side fingerprint scanner. Meanwhile, @That_Kartikey posted on X that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could get a 5,600-5,700 mAh battery while also being thinner and lighter.

If accurate, these would be some pretty decent changes over the older model, and it represents a bit of an issue for Samsung. While there are indications that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be thinner and lighter, other leaks have indicated the phone could see a downgrade by coming with the Exynos 2500 chip over the more powerful Qualcomm chip.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's a sad statement that Samsung foldable phones appear to be in a trend of offering fewer hardware improvements. For instance, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 did offer some improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 5, they were minimal enough that upgrading wasn't a necessity.

This wouldn't be such an issue if Samsung was still the main name in the game, but that isn't the case. Many developers released new and improved foldable phones in 2024. We saw devices like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Nubia Flip 5G offering customers more variety at a lower cost, while the One Plus Open is still in the top place of our best foldable phones list. Meanwhile, reports from Korea indicate that Samsung is reducing the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 by up to 39%.

At this point, there is still a lot we don't know about the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, including if it will even be released in the States. However, like the OnePlus Open 2, it represents the competition that Samsung is facing in the market. While we don't know all of Samsung's plans for its next generation of foldables, it has a lot of ground to make up.

