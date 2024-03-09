iPhone 16 Pro leak just revealed new button, exact dimensions and more

Apple has long been rumored to be introducing a Capture button to this year’s iPhones, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hinting that the new feature will be predominantly for quickly shooting video clips without the extra steps of unlocking and opening up the Camera app.

Earlier this week, we saw a CAD render of the regular iPhone 16 with said Capture button in place, and now it’s the turn of the Pro models.

In a new post, 91mobiles revealed drawings obtained via “industry sources” that showcase the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro in all its glory. There are three things that stand out when compared to the current iPhone 15 Pro, which features prominently on our list of the best phones you can buy.

The first is the presence of the Capture button, which appears to sit on the left-hand side of the handset, below the Action button. While you could bind camera functionality to the Action button, iPhone 16 Pro buyers may find this a more natural position for the finger to rest — plus it frees up the multi-purpose switch for another function, of course.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

On the subject of the Action button, it appears to be a little bigger than the one introduced on last year’s models. Presumably, that’s to make it slightly easier to find, whether you’re using it as a replacement to the dearly departed Mute switch or for some other handset functionality.

The final change is possibly the most significant. 91mobiles includes dimensions, and it seems that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a slightly larger footprint than its predecessor.

The site claims that the upcoming model will sport dimensions of 149.6 x 71.4 x 8.4mm. Given the current one measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm, it appears to be a handset that will grow in all directions, but especially in terms of height.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

A difference of millimeters might not sound like very much, but the report notes that these minor changes — combined with Apple’s thirst for ever-shrinking bezels — could see the iPhone 16 Pro hit the 6.3-inch screen size that has long been rumored. That would be quite an increase on the 6.1 inches that Pro iPhone screens have had since the iPhone 12 launched in 2020 (its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro, had a 5.8-inch panel).

We’re still some way off the iPhone 16 launching in September. But with Apple expected to embrace artificial intelligence with its upcoming handsets, we may get an early taste of what to expect at the WWDC 2024 developer conference in June.