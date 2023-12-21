iPhone 16 leak suggests all 4 models will feature an A18 chip

iOS 17 may have only arrived a few short months ago, but Apple is already hard at work developing the next major iPhone software update — iOS 18. Apple’s a creature of habit so that means we should see the first beta arrive in June, after WWDC 2024, with the full release arriving around the same time as the iPhone 16.

MacRumors has been speaking with sources that claim to have early information on iOS 18 — which is codenamed “Crystal”. This code apparently contains references to four unreleased iPhone models which aligns with our expectations of the iPhone 16 range. Those phones are D47 and D48 (iPhone 16 and 16 Plus), alongside D93 and D94 (iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max).

You may have noticed that this doesn’t include a fifth iPhone, the long-rumored iPhone 16 Ultra. Rumors have been conflicted on whether the iPhone Ultra will be a separate device, or if Apple instead plans to rebrand the iPhone 16 Pro Max. If this information is anything to go by it suggests that the former isn’t happening in 2024. Though it doesn’t discount the possibility of a name change.

The most interesting fact about this early glimpse at iOS 18 code is that all four phones will apparently use the same chip — the t8140. Codenamed Tahiti, this is apparently the internal name for the A18 chip.

We’ve heard rumors about this before, suggesting Apple won’t be fragmenting the iPhone 16 range with A17 and A18 chipsets — as we saw with both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lineups. The question is whether it will be the same A18 chip on all four devices, though.

It’s totally possible that Apple will offer a basic A18 chip on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the Pro models end up with a more powerful A18 Pro. But at this early stage it’s impossible to say either way.

The iOS 18 code also suggests that the iPhone 16 will have Broadcom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. But according to MacRumors there isn’t any other noteworthy information to be found, primarily because it’s too early for development of iOS 18 to have included any changes of note.

We’ve got a while to wait before we hear the first official information about iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 range. But you can keep up to date on all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 16 hub.