Samsung Galaxy S25 may finally get this handy Android update feature

Samsung could give the Galaxy S25 a long-awaited upgrade that'll make one of its most basic functions — updating its operating system — simpler and less awkward.

Tipster chunvn8888 has claimed the S25 series will support Android's Seamless Update, a feature that allows background installation of new Android versions.

It works by updating and switching between two versions of Android stored on two different partitions of the internal storage. When a new version of Android is available, it gets installed on the partition you're currently not using. The update then activates once you reboot the phone by swapping from one partition to the other, and the update after that then gets installed on the other partition now not being used, and so on.

It's far more convenient for typical users compared to the traditional method of installing the update after restarting, which disables your phone while it happens. It also means you still have a backup version of Android available in case the new update has an issue.

What took you so long, Samsung?

Seamless Update has been around since Android Nougat 7, and is already used by many brands like Motorola and Google's own Pixel phones. Samsung was an outlier for a long time until it first offered the feature on its mid-priced Galaxy A55, launched earlier this year. So there's no excuse for Samsung's next flagship phone not to offer it, especially now that the company gives its flagships a guaranteed seven years of software support, and therefore a lot more updates.

Samsung may not even have a choice in the matter. Android appears to be moving towards a Seamless Update-only future (via 9to5Google) where regular reboot-and-install updates are no longer permitted.

Samsung has said the Galaxy S25 series is coming in the first half of next year, with the launch date rumors homing in on January. It's also believed that the Galaxy S25 could get a larger display, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have a rounder back panel for a comfier feel and a wider display. All three expected S25s models - standard, Plus and Ultra - are tipped for new Snapdragon 8 Elite chips.

The S25 may get its first chance to show off its new updating abilities quite soon after launch as well. Elsewhere in the world of smartphone leaks, we've heard that Android 16 may make its first appearance by the end of 2025's second quarter, far earlier than previous launches due to new design processes.