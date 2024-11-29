Motorola Razr 2024 has never been this cheap — this is one of the craziest Black Friday deals I've seen

Finding a cheap foldable will always be a bit of a challenge, but Amazon has cut the cost of one of the best foldable phones this Black Friday.

Right now you can grab the Motorola Razr 2024 for only $424 from Amazon, that's a 39% discount from the base price of $699. This is the biggest discount we have seen for this device thus far, so it's a great time to take a step into the ever-growing foldable market.

This deal is primarily for the Spitz Orange Motorola Razr 2024 model, as the Beach Sand and Koala Gray models have seen a 36% discount, making them a bit more expensive.

Motorola Motorola razr 2024 256GB: was $699 now $424 at Amazon The Motorola Razr 2024 model is the cheap foldable of our dreams. Compared to the last model Motorola has increased the size and brightness of the screen while improving the battery life. The Razr is a handy little device that offers all the physical benefits of a foldable phone while making sure it doesn't break the bank. Save big right now in this Black Friday deal

When we reviewed the Motorola Razr 2024 we listed it as the foldable phone for everyone, and that has never been more accurate. The phone comes with a 6.9-inch internal screen and a 3.6-inch external display. For the shutterbugs out there the Motorola Razr also has a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide and a 32MP selfie camera. All of this is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and supported by 8GB of RAM and a 4,200 mAh battery.

It's an impressive setup for such a cheap phone, but the biggest win is easily the improved display. Not only has Motorola increased the size, but many apps now scale nicely to the outer screen. This means that when doing things like taking photos you don't have to open the screen or rely on the selfie camera. That's great news, especially as the cameras have also seen a marked improvement over the older model.

Aside from the hardware you will also have access to Google Gemini, which can be accessed entirely from the outer display. All of this for the base price was fantastic, but the new deal sets it even further apart. If you plan to pick up a new phone this Black Friday, this is crazy cheap for a foldable.