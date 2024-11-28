Holy cow! The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 just crashed to $799 in Black Friday steal

One of the biggest issues regarding the best foldable phones is the cost, with most exceeding $1,000. However, this Black Friday has seen the cost of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone drop to under $800.

Right now you can grab the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 for only $799 on Amazon. That's a discount of 27% from the usual price of $1,099 and it's a pretty great deal for a great phone.

Just note that the savings vary by color option. The Blue and silver versions are currently 27% off, the yellow is 18% off and the mint version is 30% off.

Samsung Galaxy z Flip 6 256GB unlocked: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a goodt improvement over the prior Galaxy Z Flip 5. You get a durable design that can take the average wear and tear of daily life, improved performance and all the new Galaxy AI features that Samsung has introduced. Overall, it's a great flip phone that has all the features you would expect from Samsung.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we had a lot to praise about the phone. For the price, you are looking at a 6.7-inch display with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP selfie. All of this is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip supported by 12GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery. The best part is the Galaxy AI features.

Samsung has, arguably, been at the forefront of smartphone AI recently, and Galaxy AI has a lot to offer users. Your Z Flip 6 can use features like Photo Assist, Circle to Search and suggested replies to name a few. However, what you are really getting for this price is one of the best phones for traveling abroad thanks to the Interpreter mode. While other Samsung devices, like the Galaxy S24, have the same feature, there is no better way to use it than on the Z Flip 6's FlexWindow display.

Black Friday is the best time to buy a new phone, and this deal proves it. If you plan to upgrade or have heard all the hype about foldable phones, then this is one for you.