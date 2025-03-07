Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look

Several leaked images have been released on X of the Google Pixel 9a that appear to confirm that a huge design change.

The Pixel 9a has done away with the camera bar and replaced it with a much sleeker pill-shaped cutout. And this design looks to be much sleeker than the iPhone 16e (which is basically a warmed over iPhone 14).

The photos came from Evan Blass, and include both renders and what look to be promotional images of Google's next affordable phone. And this could be one of the best phones of the year for those on a budget.

We also seem to have confirmation of the new Iris (purple) color alongside Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), and Raspberry (pink).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

From what we can see, it's clear that Google's camera bar has indeed been replaced by the pill-shaped housing we've seen in other leaks of the Pixel 9a.

Overall, this design change seems like a positive development. If you look at the side profile in the above gallery, there's barely a camera bump at all on the Pixel 9a.

One of the Pixel 9a leaked pics also shows water droplets on the back of the device. So we could be getting improved water resistance with this budget phone.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: @Sudhanshu1414 on X)

Alongside this change, it appears that the phone will have a noticeable black bar around the display. But it's not a huge deal to have bezels on a phone that's under $500.

What new features can I expect with the Pixel 9a?

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The leaked photos also show some possible features and upgrades coming for Google's device. For instance, one image shows Gemini alongside other Google apps, possibly indicating something akin to the Cross Apps feature seen on the Galaxy S25.

Meanwhile, another photo shows off several areas that could see upgrades, including camera software and security, alongside the message "Your Pixel just got better."

Recent Google Pixel 9a spec leaks reveal that the Pixel 9a will have a 48MP main camera, alongside a 13MP ultrawide and 13MP selfie camera.

While this might be a step down from the Pixel 8a's 64MP main camera, the Pixel 9a could have the same main camera sensor used by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That should result in higher quality images overall and better low-light performance.

Having an ultrawide camera gives the Pixel 9a an advantage over the more expensive $599 iPhone 16e, which features just a main wide camera. However, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro packs a triple camera setup that includes a telephoto lens.

We've also heard that the Pixel 9a will match the cost of the Pixel 8a, meaning a base price of $499. This would be a pretty great deal, as the phone is also rumored to feature the same Tensor G4 chip that we saw in the Pixel 9, as well as a 5,100 mAh battery.

The Pixel 9a could easily find a place in our best cheap phones list. But stay tuned for our full review.