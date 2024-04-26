Google I/O 2024 schedule revealed — what to expect from the big event

Google I/O is right around the corner. Starting on May 14, Google will show off what the company has in the works, including Android 15, Wear OS 5, Android TV and more. With just under a month until the event kicks off, the entire schedule has been revealed, giving us a detailed look at what Google plans to show off and when.

The schedule, posted on Google's My I/O page, covers everything from the opening keynote to the closing session, "How to deploy all the JavaScript frameworks to Cloud Run," and everything in between.

The keynote, which Google describes as a chance to "Discover how we're furthering our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful," takes place at 10am PT (1 pm ET). It'll be followed by a Developer Keynote, which Google describes as an opportunity to "Learn about Google's newest developer tools and discover how they fuel innovation and enhance your productivity."

While both keynote speeches have vague descriptions, we could see some hardware announcements there, like the Pixel 8a, which has leaked in full.

Some other events provide more details about Google's plans. Called "What's new in Android," Google describes the event as a place to "Get the latest in Android development covering generative AI, Android 15, form factors, Jetpack, Compose, tooling, performance, and more."

Another event that could pertain to consumers is called "What's new in Google AI." It will let developers and users "Experience Google's latest AI tools and discover what's new in the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, Gemma, Kaggle Models, and Google's open-source libraries, including Keras and JAX."

Other events worth watching include "What's new in ChromeOS," "What's new in Google Play," "What's new in the Web," "Generative AI on mobile and web with Google AI Edge," "Android for Cars: New in-car experiences," "Building for the future of Wear OS," "Everything you need to know about Google TV and Android TV OS" and "Gemma models: Unveiling the latest advancements."

For developers, there are tons of other events to watch, but the ones listed above offer the best chance of seeing new Google features that could make their way to your Android phones, tablets, TVs, cars, and other places that you interact with on a daily basis.