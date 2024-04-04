Google could launch its Find My Device network very soon — what to know and what it does

News
By Dave LeClair
published

It'll leverage the gigantic number of Android devices out there

Closeup of Find Device icon in Android.
(Image credit: Future)

Google announced its Find My Device network in 2023 and has been relatively quiet since. However, the company broke its silence in an email to some users with a potential launch date for its device tracking service.

The email, reported by 9To5Google and sent on April 1, proclaims that the Find My Device network will launch in three days. That means it would launch on Sunday, April 7. Due to time zones, it could also launch on Monday, April 8. A Monday launch would also make more sense than dropping the new feature on a weekend.

Here's what the email says about the Find My Network feature and when it's scheduled to drop:

You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on in 3 days. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web.

Google via 9To5Google

The Find My Device network will help you locate your devices, very similar to how Apple's Find My Device network can be used to track down other things that have AirTags fastened to them. It'll work with Android-running devices like phones and tablets. When the network launches, it'll support some earbuds and headphones, along with trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike. Any Fast Pair accessories will also work when they're disconnected from your device.

Google also mentions that users who do not wish to participate in the Find My Device network can opt out before the feature launches on the web. If you're worried about your devices being part of a tracking network, you can avoid it, but you also won't be able to use the power of the massive Android user base to find your stuff in the event it's misplaced or stolen. Interestingly, that means Google intends to have the network on by default, as requiring you to opt out implies that you're in unless you choose not to be.

There's some weirdness with all of this, though. First, it's odd that Google emailed some users with Android devices and not others. As the Find My Device network applies to all users, you'd think Google would want to send it to all device owners. Also, the email includes a link to opt out of the Find My Device network, but according to 9To5Google, it only works for those who receive the email and not those who didn't.

There's a chance Google sent the email by mistake, and the feature isn't actually ready to launch on April 7 or 8. We'll have to wait until Google announces something officially, but for the time being, check your email to see if Google sent you anything about the Find My Device network launching soon.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.