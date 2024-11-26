Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design changes revealed in newly-leaked hands-on video

The Samsung Galaxy S25 release date is drawing ever closer, and we’ve already seen a bunch of leaked renders showing what the phone could look like. Now things have been taken up a gear, with a hands-on video alleging to show the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra making its way online. Though it’s probably a prototype, rather than the final version of the phone.

The video appears to have originated on Reddit with the title “Galaxy S24 Ultra definitely”. But since the phone has rounded corners, rather than the sharp 90-degree angles present on the S24 Ultra, it seems more likely that this device is supposed to be the S25 Ultra. Known Samsung leaker Ice Universe also confirmed this speculation over on X, as did @chunvn888.

While that doesn’t confirm that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look exactly like this, it’s just the latest in a long time of leaks suggesting this is what we should expect.

Obviously S25 Ultra!https://t.co/EVkRTMc5UlNovember 26, 2024

The phone in the video is very much a Samsung Galaxy Ultra phone, complete with a 4-lens camera setup (and laser autofocus) that’s distinct to that particular phone. However, it has the flat edges and curved corners we’ve seen on phones like the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9. Word is from renders and leaks that Samsung will be adopting this design choice next year. It’s not clear why, but at least the phone shouldn’t have corners that can take somebody’s eye out.

As Android Police points out, this phone doesn’t have the rumored camera rings around the rear lenses, which recently appeared on leaked dummy units. Whether this is down to the fact the phone is a prototype model, or whether Ice Universe is correct that dummy units may not be reflective of the final device, isn’t clear.

Sadly, we don’t get to see much else of the phone in this short video, including what the UI might look like. Since OneUI 7 isn’t expected to arrive until the Galaxy S25 does, we have no real idea what to expect from the upcoming software. Still, that could easily change as January draws ever closer.

Rumor is that Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 23 2025, which means we still have to wait a couple of months to see the Galaxy S25 in person. In the meantime, you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hubs.

