Act fast! This 3-in-1 travel MagSafe charger is an unbelievable 86% off

I’m a sucker for the best wireless chargers. I’m still dreaming for the day when my tabletop is just one giant wireless charging pad for all of my gadgets, but in the meantime, the next best thing is a handy 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that can charge all of my favorite Apple gadgets (non-Apple too).

For a limited time, Amazon’s having an epic deal on the Mursipo 3-in-1 charging station, which brings it down to $22. On top of being 81% off, there’s an additional 30% off clippable coupon you can apply to give it a total discount of 86% off its listed price. Considering how often other 3-in-1 travel MagSafe chargers can easily cost $50+, this one’s almost unbelievable.

Mursipo 3-in-1 charging station: was $169 now $22 @ Amazon

Whether it's an iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods, the Mursipo 3-in-1 charging station will charge them simultaneously. Best of all, its collapsible design makes it the perfect travel accessory that eliminates the need to bring other cable chargers and power adapters.

Price check: $45 @ Mursipo

This accessory is very similar to the Infinacore T3 wireless charger that I bring with me everywhere I go; including on my commute to the office. The collapsible design of the Mursipo 3-in-1 charging station would let you easily stow it in a backpack, while offering the convenience of charging a MagSafe compatible iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Not only can you lay down the Mursipo 3-in-1 charging station flat on a surface, with only one wire used to power all three pads, but I like that it can be folded over in such a way that it can prop up an iPhone in vertical or horizontal position. With the latter, it can serve as a handy deskside stand that lets you access StandBy Mode with iOS 17 — essentially turning it into a smart home hub, alarm clock, and digital photo frame.

Wireless charging speed tops out at 7.5W for the iPhone, which is technically slower than the 15W speeds you’ll get from other chargers. Although, it’s not much of a problem if you’re not pressed for time.

And even though it’s technically meant to charge Apple’s devices, I’ve found that many of these MagSafe chargers can even charge other smartphones and wireless earbuds wirelessly. I also want to point out that it comes with a convenient traveling case and 18W power adapter, so one cable to charge three gadgets is always a good thing in my book.