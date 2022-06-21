KOTOR II on Switch has a game-breaking bug — and I’m glad I just bought it on Xbox

Earlier this month Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II made the jump to Nintendo Switch, with the promise of exclusive DLC that restores the game’s cut content. Unfortunately, it turns out that the ported version of the game is broken. In its current state, players can't actually complete it.

According to players on Twitter, the game crashes after the Basilisk Crash cutscene, which happens when you land on the planet Onderon. Aspyr Media, the developer responsible for the Switch port, has confirmed (opens in new tab) that a fix is in the works, promising to deliver the patch “as soon as possible”.

Yes, we are aware and our dev team is working on delivering the patch as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience in the meantime!June 20, 2022 See more

It’s good to know that Aspyr will fix the problem, but that doesn’t change the fact that Nintendo Switch players can’t complete a game that first came out almost 18 years ago. In fact, I'm now quite happy that I bought the game on Xbox instead of Switch.

KOTOR II posed a dilemma of where should I play it

I’m currently playing through the original Knights of the Old Republic on the Xbox. My progress has been slow, but I figured it would be a good idea to be prepared for the day I finish and have a copy of the sequel handy.

There’s no shortage of options where KOTOR II is concerned. The game is available on Xbox Series X, thanks to Microsoft’s extensive catalog of backwards-compatible games. You can also buy it on PC, which opens up the possibility of modding the game. Some of those mods even add content that original developer Obsidian cut from the game — and for a slightly lower price than the Switch port ($10 vs $15).

The game is even available on mobile, though I tend to avoid those sorts of games if I can help it. Touchscreen controls put me off, and ruin my enjoyment of the game in question.

In the end I went for the traditionalist approach and decided to buy KOTOR II for the Xbox on a disc. That’s how I’m playing KOTOR, and the fact that used Xbox games aren’t particularly expensive means I was able to pick up both games for about $25. It’s not the cheapest option, but I love having actual discs , and you can pry them from my cold dead hands.

It also means that I can play the game in a preserved state, as if I had magically transported back to 2004. (Minus the enormous controllers, of course.)

Sticking to the Xbox was the right decision

Ever since I made that decision, I had been wondering whether I’d gone the right way. My favorite thing about the Switch is that I can take my games anywhere, rather than being glued to my living room TV.

My progress in KOTOR has been slow, partially because backwards compatible games aren't available via Xbox’s Remote Play feature .

When the time comes to play the sequel, swapping platforms might help my progress considerably. Using the Switch means I could, theoretically, play the game in bed, on the train, while enjoying the sun outside or any number of other places my Xbox or a PC can’t go.

KOTOR II has a reputation for being buggy, but the Xbox and PC versions have been "finished" for years. They’re actually playable, in other words, and you won’t suddenly find that the game is impossible to complete.

With hindsight, it makes me glad I went the direction I did. It’s not uncommon for new games to have bugs that need fixing — even a port of a game that’s almost old enough to buy a gun. But that doesn’t excuse the fact that the Switch port of KOTOR II is broken to such an extreme extent.

The fact we don’t have an ETA on any potential fixes is even worse. Players who have reached Onderon on the Switch version of the game are now stuck in limbo, waiting for Aspyr to put them out of their misery.

Bottom line

It’s a testament to original developer Obsidian Entertainment that Knights of the Old Republic II is still held in such high regard. Tom’s Guide senior editor Marshall Honorof has even stated that KOTOR II is the best Star Wars game ever made , which is no small feat.

The fact the game came to Switch, with a promise of restored content, is a big deal. Unfortunately, a serious serious glitch, which never should have happened in the first place, has overshadowed that accomplishment.

But hey, at least it sets the bar a little lower for Aspyr’s upcoming Knights of the Old Republic remake for PS5.